Café design | Jury café , Melbourne

If you mention the word 'Pentridge' to any Australian, they will immediately tell you about Pentridge Prison, the home for many years of infamous Australian criminal-come-comedian Chopper Reid. Today, however, the now decommissioned prison has become Pentridge Village, a redevelopment project set amongst the existing historical prison site in Melbourne, Australia. One of the highlights of the new development is Jury, a modern café with a name honouring the sites dark past. With Melbourne leading the world in modern café design, it is no surprise we see this contemporary space in Australia's most cosmopolitan city.
A creation of Melbourne design studio Biasol, the project presented several unique design challenges; it wanted to commemorate and respect the past of the existing location of the former prison, while still breathing new life into the cafe for its patrons to enjoy.
The uncommon undertaking of designing a café in a former prison building had to be done with careful consideration, given the history that goes with such a project. Bold contrasts were chosen as an overall theme, with raw concrete and unfinished timber the staples of the design's chosen materials.
A playful colour scheme of black and white, with accentuated pastels, also gives the space its own character; a completely different space to what the prisoners of Pentridge Prison would have seen before its decommissioning in 1997. The foliage from plants supplied by local plant supplier Pop Plant, break up the raw, industrial scheme of the café.
Geometric shapes and patterns also form a large part of Biasol's design, with plywood panels and beams forming a textured space that immediately gives Jury its own personality. Bespoke tables and stools complete the design, with their strong lines and raw finish perfectly matching the beam's shapes and plywood motif.
Neon lighting has been tucked neatly behind the Jury branding, with the industrial theme of the entire café highlighted by the exposed lighting cord. We're sure you'll agree the beauty in this design is found in its contrasting colour schemes and chosen materials, in its subtle touches of greenery, and its understated approach.