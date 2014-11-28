Café design | Jury café , Melbourne

If you mention the word 'Pentridge' to any Australian, they will immediately tell you about Pentridge Prison, the home for many years of infamous Australian criminal-come-comedian Chopper Reid. Today, however, the now decommissioned prison has become Pentridge Village, a redevelopment project set amongst the existing historical prison site in Melbourne, Australia. One of the highlights of the new development is Jury, a modern café with a name honouring the sites dark past. With Melbourne leading the world in modern café design, it is no surprise we see this contemporary space in Australia's most cosmopolitan city.

A creation of Melbourne design studio Biasol, the project presented several unique design challenges; it wanted to commemorate and respect the past of the existing location of the former prison, while still breathing new life into the cafe for its patrons to enjoy.