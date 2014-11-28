Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Café design | Jury café , Melbourne

James Rippon James Rippon
Jury, Biasol Design Studio Biasol Design Studio Modern bars & clubs
Loading admin actions …

If you mention the word 'Pentridge' to any Australian, they will immediately tell you about Pentridge Prison, the home for many years of infamous Australian criminal-come-comedian Chopper Reid. Today, however, the now decommissioned prison has become Pentridge Village, a redevelopment project set amongst the existing historical prison site in Melbourne, Australia. One of the highlights of the new development is Jury, a modern café with a name honouring the sites dark past. With Melbourne leading the world in modern café design, it is no surprise we see this contemporary space in Australia's most cosmopolitan city. 

A creation of Melbourne design studio Biasol, the  project presented several unique design challenges; it wanted to commemorate and respect the past of the existing location of the former prison, while still breathing new life into the cafe for its patrons to enjoy.

A former prison

Jury, Biasol Design Studio Biasol Design Studio Modern bars & clubs Gastronomy
Biasol Design Studio

Jury

Biasol Design Studio
Biasol Design Studio
Biasol Design Studio

The uncommon undertaking of designing a café in a former prison building had to be done with careful consideration, given the history that goes with such a project. Bold contrasts were chosen as an overall theme, with raw concrete and unfinished timber the staples of the design's chosen materials.

Playful colours

Jury, Biasol Design Studio Biasol Design Studio Modern bars & clubs Gastronomy
Biasol Design Studio

Jury

Biasol Design Studio
Biasol Design Studio
Biasol Design Studio

A playful colour scheme of black and white, with accentuated pastels, also gives the space its own character; a completely different space to what the prisoners of Pentridge Prison would have seen before its decommissioning in 1997. The foliage from plants supplied by local plant supplier Pop Plant, break up the raw, industrial scheme of the café. 

Geometric shapes

Jury, Biasol Design Studio Biasol Design Studio Modern bars & clubs Gastronomy
Biasol Design Studio

Jury

Biasol Design Studio
Biasol Design Studio
Biasol Design Studio

Geometric shapes and patterns also form a large part of Biasol's design, with plywood panels and beams forming a textured space that immediately gives Jury its own personality.  Bespoke tables and stools complete the design, with their strong lines and raw finish perfectly matching the beam's shapes and plywood motif.

The branding

Jury, Biasol Design Studio Biasol Design Studio Modern bars & clubs Gastronomy
Biasol Design Studio

Jury

Biasol Design Studio
Biasol Design Studio
Biasol Design Studio

Neon lighting has been tucked neatly behind the Jury branding, with the industrial theme of the entire café highlighted by the exposed lighting cord. We're sure you'll agree the beauty in this design is found in its contrasting colour schemes and chosen materials, in its subtle touches of greenery, and its understated approach. Want to see more amazing café fit-outs from around the world? Check out our ideabook on modern café designs.

How to choose a table lamp
Tell us about your favourite café in the comments section below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks