Wash basins & sinks

For some, the common wash basin is merely where the water goes after bursting from the faucet tap, or a post-toothbrush gargle. But every aspect and accoutrement of interior design deserves to be expressed to its full potential and aesthetic capacity—humble bathroom basin included! The basin is, after all, a central bathroom showpiece, a ritual point, where we undertake all our beautification duties and tasks. As a matter of fact, we spend a lot more time in front of the bathroom basin (and mirror!) than we’d probably like to admit. It makes sense then to ensure your bathroom is decked out with a basin setup that’s not only perfunctory, but lovely to look at too.

Here are a few delightfully fresh alternative takes on the meek wash basin—arty, demure, modern, elegant, simple and sleek. Consider the personality of your bathroom and how you want to dress it up. It might not be the intuitive starting point, but kick it all off with that creative basin and build a bathroom that dreams are made of.