Picking a side table for your bedroom

A fairly overlooked element in today’s modern bedroom is the all-important bedroom side table. So much focus and attention goes to seeking out the perfect bed, the right linen, a suitable bedhead—few realise that the bedroom side table is a key player in the boudoir and, while subtle and seemingly less crucial than other more obvious elements, they really tie everything together. Few bedrooms can get away without something next to the bed—where else to place your novel? Your glass of water? Your reading lamps? All of your important bits and pieces? In a sense of functionality, side tables are so incredibly crucial, but their aesthetic importance cannot be understated. A poorly chosen side table can detract horribly from an otherwise gorgeous bed set; when it comes to bedroom design, everything is connected to everything else.
Thankfully, there is a vast range of gorgeous, classy and complementary bedroom side tables out there to truly spruce up the dowdiest of sleeping quarters—check out the following neat inspirations for some great tips and ideas on how to maximise your bedroom’s decadence with the best choice of side table.
This cute reclaimed timber side table is as practical as it is stylish. The mysterious and moody finish to the wood contrasts superbly with the painted white floorboards, fresh white bed and crisp white walls. It adds a statement showpiece to the bedroom and is a design that is relatively easy to achieve in your own space. Adhere to a single crisp colour scheme, and add vintage or up cycled side tables for a smart and minimalist design that will be both sensible and enduring.
Two contrasting textures: the stability and rigidity of iron with the pliability and softness of fabric—added together, they create a side table that is a statement piece as well as a practical and useful addition to the space. Again we see that crisp white finishes are interposed by contrasting ornaments such as the dark framed mirror, decorative imagery, hanging pendant light and patterned rug. This creates a space that is modern, timeless, and chic in one small-scale and stylish bedroom.
The side table for when you are seeking luxury, opulence and extravagance! This room oozes indulgence, from the soft furnishings in velvet and faux fur to the small hanging chandelier; this design incorporates a mirrored glass side table with ease. Of course, if teal velvet walls are not your cup of tea, mirrored side tables and indeed mirrored furniture work just as well with minimalist crisp decor. Add subtle wall colour, clean lines, deco inspired accessories, and your mirrored side tables will be the belle of the ball, the showpiece of your stylish sleeping quarters.
Combine iron bed frame with an iron side table and you have yourself a timeless pairing of subtle yet powerful pieces of furniture. This delightfully creative side table is organic in shape, mimics tree branches and conjures up eerie images with its witchy form. Iron is super resilient, robust and hard wearing and yet this table appears delicate and natural in construction. Additionally, the white and black contrasting lamp complete with feather shade ensures the spooky and sophisticated design is subtly continued throughout the room.
Are you working with a small space and do not have the luxury of side tables? Consider a headboard that doubles as a side table. Perfect for two small lamps, some nighttime reading and any other essentials, this smart and effective space saver also contains added storage accessible from each side. No more fumbling about for your glass of water on the floor in the middle of the night! This is a trendy and shrewd way of keeping everything in its right place.