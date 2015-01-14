Picking a side table for your bedroom

A fairly overlooked element in today’s modern bedroom is the all-important bedroom side table. So much focus and attention goes to seeking out the perfect bed, the right linen, a suitable bedhead—few realise that the bedroom side table is a key player in the boudoir and, while subtle and seemingly less crucial than other more obvious elements, they really tie everything together. Few bedrooms can get away without something next to the bed—where else to place your novel? Your glass of water? Your reading lamps? All of your important bits and pieces? In a sense of functionality, side tables are so incredibly crucial, but their aesthetic importance cannot be understated. A poorly chosen side table can detract horribly from an otherwise gorgeous bed set; when it comes to bedroom design, everything is connected to everything else.

Thankfully, there is a vast range of gorgeous, classy and complementary bedroom side tables out there to truly spruce up the dowdiest of sleeping quarters—check out the following neat inspirations for some great tips and ideas on how to maximise your bedroom’s decadence with the best choice of side table.