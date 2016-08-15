Using colour to make your small rooms feel bigger

In a small space, everything counts – which is why it is so important to think twice about what you bring into it. Small rooms tend to feel confining and uncomfortable quite quickly, which is why we opt for certain home furnishing choices and touch-ups to fool the eye into making those interiors seem much more spacious than they really are.

But forget about hanging mirrors and cancelling out curtains (although those tips work too), for today we focus more on which can of paint to take home with you.

Hot pink? Seafoam green? Let’s see which colours can make that small room seem bigger.