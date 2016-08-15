Your browser is out-of-date.

14 expert gardening tips you need this August

press profile homify press profile homify
Contemporary Garden, Lush Garden Design Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

If you've been getting to grips with your garden this year, don't drop the ball now! With August in full swing, we'll be heading into autumn soon and, before you know it, if you haven't prepped your plants and flowers, you might be in for a rough season.

We've come up with some great tips that will help you maintain all your hard gardening work in the coming months. Have a read and take some time to put in the ground work now!

1. Oil any wooden furniture that will be staying outside

A low-maintenance entertaining space Lush Garden Design Modern garden
Lush Garden Design

A low-maintenance entertaining space

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

2. Give your shrubs a good prune. Don't panic, they will grow back!

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

3. Anything that needs a little frost protection, move to sheltered beds now

Hamberg House, Richmond, London, London Atelier Ltd London Atelier Ltd Modern garden Wood Black
London Atelier Ltd
London Atelier Ltd

4. Get your lawn properly fed and nourished, then just maintain it through the coming months

​A complex project, in which #RailingLondon worked on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades and a Juliet balcony. Railing London Ltd Modern garden
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

5. Perennials basically look after themselves, but make sure they aren't taking over the whole garden

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

6. If you're training any creepers, get all your wires in place. You don't want to be on top of a pergola in the rain!

Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

7. Where necessary, make sure your trees have been cut back and raise the canopies ahead of new spring growth

East Sheen Home, PAD ARCHITECTS PAD ARCHITECTS Minimalist style garden
PAD ARCHITECTS
PAD ARCHITECTS

8. Harvest all of your summer fruits and veggies now to prevent ground rot

3.A beautiful orchard or greenhouse Sustainevolve Minimalist style garden
Sustainevolve
Sustainevolve

9. Start planting winter crops so you can enjoy homegrown goodness for your Christmas dinner!

Vegetable garden witihn a country estate Roeder Landscape Design Ltd Country style garden
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd

10. If you keep meaning to build new beds, do it now while the weather is holding

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

11. If your garden needs a refresh, paint the walls and steam clean the patio now. It will dry far quicker!

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

12. Don't forget to dead-head all your blooms or they won't blossom as well next year

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

13. Enjoy trimming your hedges in the warm, otherwise you'll be battling rain and wind

Toops Barn, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Modern garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

14. Decant anything super delicate into pots and move to a sheltered position. Gazebos are great for plant cover

Gazebo with intergrated garden store Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garden Wood Wood effect gazebo,garden store,veranda,outdoor seating,shelter,woodstore,practical,store,quality,flat roof,bike store
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Head-Turning Ideas For Your Front Garden.

Are you feeling more prepared for a great autumn garden? 

