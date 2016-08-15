Ghastly Home Gets a Glitzy Makeover

We've seen some dank and depressing kitchens before, but this one is certainly keen to take the prize for the worst one ever.
An integral part of a small, studio flat, a dirty and non-functional kitchen can easily transform the entire home into a rather unfortunate location. However, you'll love how this disaster zone was totally revamped.
From awful to amazing, you won't believe your eyes!
What even is this space? Imagine walking through the front door of this flat and being instantly assaulted by this view. It hardly screams
welcome home, does it?
What a nightmare in kitchen form. Thank goodness there are some amazing interior designers out there that can cope with a project this desperate.
Now, this is a space we would happily be greeted by when we came home from a long day at the office.
Warm, bright and so clean and modern, we can hardly believe that this is the same room! Little touches really set this area apart, such as sunken kitchen lighting and those contemporary exposed bulbs.
Pulling back to take in the full horror of what this flat was like prior to the dramatic makeover, we have to take our hats off to the team that transformed it.
While there is a good amount of space to play with, the total lack of style makes this a ground-up refurb!
What we really like about this transformation is that the wide open space has been broken up by adding in more worktop areas and extra cabinets.
Creating a corner kitchen that's self-contained has allowed for more definition of other living spaces, making this feel like far more of a home than simply a disused warehouse.
Few things upset us more than a bleak entrance and this one is everything we hate!
Dark, outdated and, let's be honest, depressing. It is everything that your portal to home heaven shouldn't be. What on earth were the former owners thinking?
come in
What a lovely makeover! Losing none of the hallway storage, these shallow shelves are perfect for storing shoes, while the cupboards must be a great way to hide away coats and other bulky items.
Warm lighting gives this corridor a wonderfully pleasing vibe and the mix of cream and natural wood is a colour scheme that won't ever date! Divine.
