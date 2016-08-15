Your browser is out-of-date.

Small Victorian Flat Gets a Modern Twist

press profile homify press profile homify
extension and refurbishment of Victorian flat, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

A small Victorian flat was given a sparkling modern extension in order to open up the internal space, thereby allowing for a total reconfiguration of how the layout worked for a funky family. 

Though you might be wondering how a traditional building and a modern addition could work together, you'll have no doubts once you've seen the pictures. A truly astonishing and beautiful marriage of two eras, the devil is in the details with this one.

Prepare to be very impressed!

Such harmony

living room extension Urban Creatures : Architects Modern houses Wood
There's something very special going on here, which is in no small part thanks to absolutely inspired architects! Whereas some teams may have simply added a modern, boxy extension to this ground floor flat, this team looked for ways to tonally blend the new with the old, hence the stunning cedar shingle exterior.

Blink and you could mistake this for the same heritage stonework as the existing building. Just look at how much extra space has been garnered.

Wow factor addition

living room extension Urban Creatures : Architects Modern living room
Good grief! If this is what a single storey extension can do for a flat then sign us up immediately. With an enormous glass section in the roof, this is a dazzlingly bright extra room. 

The panoramic glazing just adds to the visual impact, as well as offering glorious views out into the garden. We also love how all the furniture has been placed at the edges, leaving a large and uninterrupted area of space in the middle.

Respectful design

living room extension looking in towards the original victorian property. The old window is now a feature slot. Urban Creatures : Architects Modern living room
While we are already blown away by this beautiful extension, it's the little details that propel it into the realms of design genius. Our favourite touch is that an existing window, which was found on an external wall of the original building, has been kept and turned into a feature slot in the wall.

So many other design teams would have simply filled in the recess but acknowledging the original building in this way makes this design even more special. 

Spread out

kitchen Urban Creatures : Architects Minimalist kitchen
With a wonderfully luxurious living room successfully transplanted into the new extension, attention could be turned to installing a delightfully decadent kitchen/dining room in a far larger space, thanks to breaking down walls and bringing three rooms into one.

The modern aesthetic here is gorgeous but at every turn, little nods are given to the original property. This time, with a rich, dark wood floor.

Putting the fun in functional

master bedroom Urban Creatures : Architects Modern style bedroom
This may be a master bedroom in a Victorian property, but that doesn't mean that it has to be boring! Punchy yellow accents brighten up the neutral grey background, effortlessly connecting with the modern interior design vibe throughout the flat and extension.

This might be the most perfect combination of tradition and modernity in a home that we've ever seen!

For more wonderful extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Family's Life-Changing Little Extension.

