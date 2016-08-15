Small Victorian Flat Gets a Modern Twist

A small Victorian flat was given a sparkling modern extension in order to open up the internal space, thereby allowing for a total reconfiguration of how the layout worked for a funky family.

Though you might be wondering how a traditional building and a modern addition could work together, you'll have no doubts once you've seen the pictures. A truly astonishing and beautiful marriage of two eras, the devil is in the details with this one.

Prepare to be very impressed!