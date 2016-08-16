Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas for a designer garden without the price tag

homify Modern garden
Do you ever look at amazing gardens and wonder how you could get a similar look without the cost of hiring a landscaper? Don't we all!

That's why we've looked at some of the most beautiful gardens out there and come up with some top gardening tips for getting the look, without the designer price tag attached. 

Get ready to give your garden the professional look for less, as we reveal all…

1. Stick to a muted palette of colours

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

For an upmarket and cohesive look.

2. A splash of vibrant colour

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

Will give that designer feel. All you need is a paintbrush and a free afternoon!

3. Even a DIY novice could knock up a basic gazebo

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern garden
Best4hedging

RHS Cardiff 2015

Best4hedging
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

But they look amazing!

4. Painting your fences

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

Will transform them into something from a designer look book

5. Pressure wash your patio

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

And it will look smooth, chic and high-end.

homify hint: Add a full width planter for elegant greenery.

6. Simplicity can be key

A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern garden
Gregory Phillips Architects

A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

So focus you attention on getting that perfect 'cricket pitch' lawn. The rest will take care of itself!

7. If you have an eclectic streak, more is more

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style garden
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

Especially when it comes to a Moroccan-inspired outdoor space!

8. Invest in timeless patio furniture

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

For an up-to-the-minute garden style.

9. Professionally designed gardens will often have edge perfect paths

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

You know you can handle a project this simple.

10. Don't forget to add subtle but effective lighting

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

To really up your garden's style stakes.

11. An artistic installation

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Glass Blue roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Will always make your garden look professionally landscaped.

12. A feature wall

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern garden
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

Will add character and authority to your outdoor haven. If you go rustic, an imperfect finish is a deliberate choice.

13. Landscape architects do love a modern water feature

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

So grab one and install it yourself.

14. Segregating your garden into functional areas

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq wood-fired oven Modern garden
wood-fired oven

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

This gives a garden a properly planned feel. We think a special cooking terrace is the way to go!

15. Choose a theme you love and commit to it

Japanese Style Garden Unique Landscapes Asian style garden
Unique Landscapes

Japanese Style Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

This Zen garden looks so well put together!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Simple garden DIY projects to plan now and build in spring.

24 gorgeous window ideas you'll love looking through
Are you planning your own designer garden overhaul?

