4 Tiny Rooms that Screamed HELP!

If you look at inspiring room transformations and find yourself thinking that they're all very well, but your rooms are far smaller, prepare for some inspiration just for you!
Today we'll be showcasing four tiny but dramatic room overhauls that really prove how mighty small can be. Mighty stylish and amazing, that is! Looking at the most crucial rooms in the house, we've found some incredible home improvement projects, so let's take a look…
We can see a television so we assume this is designed to be a living room, but it's just a dumping ground for household tat. There isn't even a sofa!
Small it might be, but this living room is a giant when it comes to looking stylish and wonderfully relaxing! The corner sofa is a great choice that maximises the proportions of the room.
Cluttered, chintzy and downright horrid, there is nothing good that we can say about this poor excuse for a bathroom.
An awkward size and shape, this was never going to be an easy transformation but the modern styling has worked wonders!
This is the kind of space that gives both us and kitchen planners nightmares. You can have too much of a good thing, but these tiles weren't even good to begin with.
Neutral cupboards, long, lean worktops and a splash of an accent colour have all made this a modern kitchen that any cook would love to spend time in. It's so much bigger too!
Nope. Nothing on earth could persuade us to sleep here! There would need to be some significant wall movement to even make this a usable size.
Never mind the kids, we'd now be more than happy to hunker down in here every night. Still a tiny space, it's amazing how small scale furniture can make the most of a room. That sofa is so cute!
