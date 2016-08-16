Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

4 Tiny Rooms that Screamed HELP!

press profile homify press profile homify
신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
Loading admin actions …

If you look at inspiring room transformations and find yourself thinking that they're all very well, but your rooms are far smaller, prepare for some inspiration just for you!

Today we'll be showcasing four tiny but dramatic room overhauls that really prove how mighty small can be. Mighty stylish and amazing, that is! Looking at the most crucial rooms in the house, we've found some incredible home improvement projects, so let's take a look…

1. Before: Is this meant to be a living room?

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki
toki

toki
toki
toki

We can see a television so we assume this is designed to be a living room, but it's just a dumping ground for household tat. There isn't even a sofa!

1. After: Annnnnd relax

신혼집 20평대 self interior, toki toki Scandinavian style living room
toki

toki
toki
toki

Small it might be, but this living room is a giant when it comes to looking stylish and wonderfully relaxing! The corner sofa is a great choice that maximises the proportions of the room.

2. Before: Grotty doesn't cover it

salle de bain à STRASBOURG, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

Cluttered, chintzy and downright horrid, there is nothing good that we can say about this poor excuse for a bathroom.

2. After: Suddenly gorgeous

salle de bain à STRASBOURG, Agence ADI-HOME Agence ADI-HOME Modern bathroom
Agence ADI-HOME

Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME
Agence ADI-HOME

An awkward size and shape, this was never going to be an easy transformation but the modern styling has worked wonders!

3. Before: What's the theme?

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
INNER TREE

INNER TREE
INNER TREE
INNER TREE

This is the kind of space that gives both us and kitchen planners nightmares. You can have too much of a good thing, but these tiles weren't even good to begin with.

3. After: Simple and stylish

Apatamento Portas de Benfica, INNER TREE INNER TREE
INNER TREE

INNER TREE
INNER TREE
INNER TREE

Neutral cupboards, long, lean worktops and a splash of an accent colour have all made this a modern kitchen that any cook would love to spend time in. It's so much bigger too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Before: We'd rather stay in a hotel

역삼동 투룸 싱글녀 홈스타일링 (Yeoksam homestyling), homelatte homelatte Modern windows & doors
homelatte

역삼동 투룸 싱글녀 홈스타일링 (Yeoksam homestyling)

homelatte
homelatte
homelatte

Nope. Nothing on earth could persuade us to sleep here! There would need to be some significant wall movement to even make this a usable size.

4. After: So dreamy

역삼동 투룸 싱글녀 홈스타일링 (Yeoksam homestyling), homelatte homelatte Modern style bedroom
homelatte

역삼동 투룸 싱글녀 홈스타일링 (Yeoksam homestyling)

homelatte
homelatte
homelatte

Never mind the kids, we'd now be more than happy to hunker down in here every night. Still a tiny space, it's amazing how small scale furniture can make the most of a room. That sofa is so cute!

For more amazing transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Basic and Bleak to Devastatingly Chic.

15 ideas for a designer garden without the price tag
Are you seeing any more potential in your small rooms?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks