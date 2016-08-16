Your browser is out-of-date.

Perking Up a Home's Embarrassing Garden

Lakeside Garden, Cheshire, Barnes Walker Ltd
Following a drastic property renovation, attention was turned to the surrounding gardens and you can certainly see why.

Situated in a naturally beautiful spot, with a fabulous body of water and mature trees already in place, what used to be a tired and drab looking outdoor area really needed to be overhauled to stay in-keeping with the rest of the picturesque site. With driveways, paths, new borders and extensive drainage all installed, this was no small scale project, but the results are simply breathtaking.

Let's take a stroll through this wonderful garden!

Setting the standard

Now you can see the house, it makes perfect sense that the gardens needed to be given some attention, doesn't it? You can't have a glorious, statuesque home plonked in the middle of a drab landscape, after all.

A modern take on traditional rural housing styles, the house has definitely set the tone for the landscaping team that took this project on.

What an outlook

Having been levelled, regraded and with extensive drainage installed, a picture perfect patio was just one of the must-have inclusions for this heavenly spot.

The creamy tones of the flagstones add a neutral but elegant plinth and all that rattan furniture looks utterly stunning, not to mention comfortable!

A lawn so luscious

Would you just look at the colour of that grass! It looks so vivacious that you'd be forgiven for thinking it was an emerald green segment of velvet carpet.

Perfectly garden edging really adds a touch of bedded in elegance to the project and, by drawing it through to the front of the house, everything looks beautifully cohesive. We don't know what the lovely stone 'round' is for but, if this was our house, we might pop a bistro dining set here just to have somewhere to sit while we admire the lawn!

Fun elements

It's all very well having a lovely garden, but you need to be able to enjoy it as an outside space and we always love to see funky plants or fun topiary in place.

These cute little spheres of foliage add a lovely nuance to the flat lawn, proving that this was far more than just a 'turf it and go' team in charge.

Hidden treasures

Even in a traditional garden, we do like seeing quirky accessories dotted around, so these antique pots, which would make for dreamy planters, are just the ticket.

More rustic items like these also help to give the feel that a garden scheme has been present far longer than it has. Three cheers for a talented landscaping team!

For more designer garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Ideas For A Designer Garden Without The Price Tag.

How would you have added personality to this garden?

