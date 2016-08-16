Your browser is out-of-date.

19 awkwardly shaped kitchens that work in small homes

press profile homify
Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern kitchen
Small, boxed in or even oddly shaped, kitchens have a natural ability to adapt to the space they have to work with, and today we'll show you some corkers that have done just that!

It really is testament to the talents of kitchen planners out there that they can create beautifully functional, bespoke kitchens regardless of floor plans or available space. Let's marvel at some of the more challenging installations that we've come across…

1. Tight corners aren't a problem, with super slim cabinets!

Reforma integral de vivienda en barrio de Chueca de Madrid por Traber Obras, Traber Obras Traber Obras Modern kitchen
Traber Obras

Traber Obras
Traber Obras
Traber Obras

2. A sloping roof is easy to handle with bespoke cabinets

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

3. When you only have a slice of wall available, it's all about maximum storage and super slim profiles.

Geometry Pixers Modern kitchen
Pixers

Geometry

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

4. Corners can be dealt with simply if you're fluid with how you angle your worktop

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP

5. Curved surfaces will make the most of even a tiny space

homify Country style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A central island (even a small one) will help to add sensible pathways

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. When structural items, such as roof beams, interfere, just make them a feature for hanging pans from

Kitchen/Dining Room homify Modern kitchen
homify

Kitchen/Dining Room

homify
homify
homify

8. Immovable columns can be navigated if you use a long and lean approach to countertops

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. With a super small space, adding functionality up high is a great solution to storage issues

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Tropical style kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

10. A jutting worktop can become a feature in its own right when you simply can't do without the surface area

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

11. Narrow spaces and sliding doors are perfect partners, as they work together to make the space seem far larger

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern kitchen
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

12. Small appliances will help to maximise the potential of a small, U-shaped kitchen

​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design Hardvendel Design Modern kitchen
Hardvendel Design

​Hardvendel Design

Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

13. Open plan rooms often force kitchens into tight corners, but symbiotic styling will help you draw storage into the main room seamlessly

Denver Street Lot 7, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Modern kitchen
Uptic Studios

Denver Street Lot 7

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

14. When you have an awkward kitchen, go with it! Even make a feature of it with a bright accent wall

MR & MRS BENNETT'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern kitchen
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS BENNETT'S KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

15. Stick to what you absolutely need and nothing more to make even a super small or awkward space entirely fit for purpose

Huts, Plankbridge Plankbridge Country style kitchen
Plankbridge

Huts

Plankbridge
Plankbridge
Plankbridge

16. Galley style kitchens work well in narrow space, but a U-shape will offer far more storage, especially in a bizarrely shaped room

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14, TOTUS TOTUS Modern kitchen
TOTUS

Loft Conversion, Sheen SW14

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

17. Though this is a big room, the shape doesn't offer easy installation. We love this mix and match approach, which has made it work

Country House in Tenterden, Bandon Interior Design Bandon Interior Design Country style kitchen
Bandon Interior Design

Country House in Tenterden

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

18. With stairs and a sloping ceiling to contend with, a pared back style of kitchen is the right choice

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Low ceilings mean no top cupboards! You can't say this space has lost style points either, can you?

Les Prevosts Farm, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style kitchen
CCD Architects

Les Prevosts Farm

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Sneaky Ways To Hugely Improve Your Small Kitchen.

DIY mistakes you probably make (and how to fix 'em)
Are you seeing any new potential in your kitchen?

