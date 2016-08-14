Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Using Concrete Stylishly to Head-Turning Front Gardens

Rob Fox—homify Rob Fox—homify
Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

It's that time again. Which time, you might be asking? Well, Sunday mornings here on homify mean one thing: our Top 5! Our one-stop-shop for all the best ideas, most inspiring solutions and creative designs we've featured in our magazine over the last seven days.

Saying we've seen some incredible ingenuity would be an understatement and it would be a crying shame if any of them slipped past you. So, let's revisit the cream of the crop now, shall we?

Getting things off with a bang are 33 stylish ways you can use concrete in your home; pipped narrowly into second spot were borderline genius home cleaning hacks; completing the podium (sticking with a laboured Olympic theme, bear with us) was a masterpiece in British house design; and filling our respective fourth and fifth spots were head-turning front garden ideas and our fantastic guide to revamping your kitchen on a shoestring.

Phew, we're exhausted and we haven't even left our chair! Which is exactly where you should be whilst you sit back and enjoy…

1. Uniquely Stylish Ways to Use Concrete in Your Home

Private Residence, Surrey, Nice Brew Interior Design Nice Brew Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Nice Brew Interior Design

Private Residence, Surrey

Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design
Nice Brew Interior Design

If you thought that concrete was just grey, dull and uninspiring, prepare to have your mind blown!

Far more refined and stylish than you ever thought possible, concrete is frequently being used in place of traditional garden furniture and even inside the house as a contemporary take on architectural structures, such as staircases.

Take a look at some of these amazing examples of concrete use and see if you might be tempted to embrace a little hardcore!

2. Borderline Genius Home Cleaning Hacks You Need

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Scandinavian style kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

Cleaning hacks are popular for a reason, mostly because they make life a whole lot easier and who doesn’t want that? You don’t want to be scrubbing rugs and disinfecting kitchens 24/7, so we’ve found some brilliantly quick and easy domestic tricks you’re going to love.

No need to thank us, just give our place the once over when you’re finished!

3. This British House is a Masterpiece!

House 146, Andrew Wallace Architects Andrew Wallace Architects
Andrew Wallace Architects

House 146

Andrew Wallace Architects
Andrew Wallace Architects
Andrew Wallace Architects

Astoundingly modern and as eye-catching as can be, this home might only be a rendering but it still shows the vast potential and excitement that modern home design has to offer.

Cubist in style and audacious in design, we think the way that the interior explores and enjoys a relationship with the grounds will astound you and have you calling an architect to try and come up with something similar. 

This is truly the very cutting edge of contemporary design and if this is the future, we can't wait to get there!

4. Head-Turning Ideas for Your Front Garden

giardini mediterranei, italiagiardini italiagiardini Mediterranean style garden
italiagiardini

italiagiardini
italiagiardini
italiagiardini

It's easy to get caught up in planning a grand landscaping design for your back garden, while totally forgetting about the front of your house. We're here to remind you to not let that happen!

Your front garden is part of what creates your home's first impression, so should be designed to offer maximum impact. Whether you have a large space that's ripe for extensive landscaping, or barely any room for a few plant pots, we have some great examples of what you could achieve.

5. How to Revamp Your Kitchen on a Teeny Tiny Budget

kitchen ​custom-made, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Rustic style kitchen
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

kitchen ​custom-made

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

We all know the importance of the kitchen. Yes, it is a work zone, and it is the space where we cook our food – meaning it has to be functional and clean. But it can also be a very active socialising spot, as well as a productive area where you can catch up on some office work (or keep an eye on the kids as they lose themselves in a bit of homework). 

But like all spaces in the house, the kitchen also needs to flaunt a certain look and style – and the right décor and furniture touches are the only ways you will achieve that certain look. 

Fortunately, homify has done some research for you, coming up with some very stylish ideas for your kitchen while also keeping a little thing called “budget” in mind. Thus, sit back, and feel those inspiration levels rise…

Wasn't this fun? Then join us at the same time, next week!

18 shoestring ways to make your home feel fancier
We'd love to know, which article was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks