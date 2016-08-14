Top 5 Projects of the Week: Using Concrete Stylishly to Head-Turning Front Gardens

It's that time again. Which time, you might be asking? Well, Sunday mornings here on homify mean one thing: our Top 5! Our one-stop-shop for all the best ideas, most inspiring solutions and creative designs we've featured in our magazine over the last seven days.
If you thought that concrete was just grey, dull and uninspiring, prepare to have your mind blown!
Far more refined and stylish than you ever thought possible, concrete is frequently being used in place of traditional garden furniture and even inside the house as a contemporary take on architectural structures, such as staircases.
Take a look at some of these amazing examples of concrete use and see if you might be tempted to embrace a little hardcore!
Cleaning hacks are popular for a reason, mostly because they make life a whole lot easier and who doesn’t want that? You don’t want to be scrubbing rugs and disinfecting kitchens 24/7, so we’ve found some brilliantly quick and easy domestic tricks you’re going to love.
No need to thank us, just give our place the once over when you’re finished!
Astoundingly modern and as eye-catching as can be, this home might only be a rendering but it still shows the vast potential and excitement that modern home design has to offer.
Cubist in style and audacious in design, we think the way that the interior explores and enjoys a relationship with the grounds will astound you and have you calling an architect to try and come up with something similar.
This is truly the very cutting edge of contemporary design and if this is the future, we can't wait to get there!
It's easy to get caught up in planning a grand landscaping design for your back garden, while totally forgetting about the front of your house. We're here to remind you to not let that happen!
Your front garden is part of what creates your home's first impression, so should be designed to offer maximum impact. Whether you have a large space that's ripe for extensive landscaping, or barely any room for a few plant pots, we have some great examples of what you could achieve.
We all know the importance of the kitchen. Yes, it is a work zone, and it is the space where we cook our food – meaning it has to be functional and clean. But it can also be a very active socialising spot, as well as a productive area where you can catch up on some office work (or keep an eye on the kids as they lose themselves in a bit of homework).
But like all spaces in the house, the kitchen also needs to flaunt a certain look and style – and the right décor and furniture touches are the only ways you will achieve that certain look.
Fortunately, homify has done some research for you, coming up with some very stylish ideas for your kitchen while also keeping a little thing called “budget” in mind. Thus, sit back, and feel those inspiration levels rise…
