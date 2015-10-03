Ideas that kitchen fitters make look easy!

Have you ever been busy looking for kitchen inspiration when you suddenly stumble across something you love and would like to include but have no idea how to achieve it? This is where a team of experienced kitchen fitters comes in! Able to understand your ideas and inspiration, they can work their magic and leave you with the kitchen of your dreams in no time.
Take a look at these amazing kitchens that will spark your creativity and have you reaching for the phone to call in a team of fantastic kitchen fitters!
Much like the huge worktop we featured earlier, a coloured glass splashback may seem like an easy install that will finish your kitchen perfectly, while bringing a pop of personality, but one slip or one screw turned too tight and you will have a shattered nightmare on your hands! Kitchen fitters make quick and easy work of fitting splashbacks and ensure that no unsightly gaps are left due to a miscalculation or uneven wall surface. We know we will leave this task to the experts!
While returning a room to its simple and natural state is beautiful it is not usually as easy as it first appears. For example, the beautiful stonework from Marcello Gavioli, shown here, will have been designed and installed prior to fitting the cabinets, which will have made the carpentry task difficult. Thankfully, kitchen fitters are adept at working with their surroundings and will have had little difficulty adjusting the cabinets and worktops to fit perfectly flush against the uneven wall surface. It's not a job we would fancy taking on, that's for sure!
What we love about this picture is how a super sleek and ultra modern kitchen, which is eminently minimalist, has been later decorated with bright LED lights and strip lighting under the cabinets. It may look as though this will have been a simple task, but ensuring safe wiring and a perfectly level installation takes more than just effort, it needs experience and skill. Having fit the cabinets perfectly, kitchen fitters will be quick to add any fun lighting options, making the job seem far more straightforward than it actually is.
If you have long desired a huge kitchen island, complete with ultra luxe heavy marble worktop, have you ever given any thought as to how you would actually fit it? One stumble or trip and you could watch thousands of pounds of marble drop to the ground, smashing not only the worktop, but also the floor! Kitchen fitters manage to make the task of transporting, carrying and fitting huge worktops look so simple that any of us could do it, but don't be fooled. With specialist tools and hidden muscles, they are far more cut out for the task than us!
If you are the type of client that likes to have a little bit everything included, but you want it to look natural, then don't think of yourself as picky, just accept that you will need the help of a professional team to blend all your thoughts together perfectly. The kitchen fitters that completed this build must have had a lot of experience of blending old and new styles together, as it really does work here! With the well placed modern cabinets on the left being complimented by the antique island, all the proportions have been kept perfect so as to offer a cohesive feel at the end.
It goes without saying that this is one kitchen that will have needed a team of expert kitchen fitters to complete it. With dramatic curves, non-uniform shapes and varying heights to contend with, this is not an installation for an amateur or a keen DIY-er. Once in place, this amazing design looks as though it has always been there, but therein lies that genius of experienced fitters! There will be no nails, screws or materials out of place and the finish will be as seamless as the transformation of the entire kitchen.
If you like the idea of having a fantastically rustic, almost to the point of traditionally Mediterranean, kitchen fitted, then think about your design carefully. While the use of chunky stonework looks nothing short of phenomenal here, it will have taken a team of experienced kitchen fitters to make the style work and look as deliberately rustic as it does. Note that no stone is out of place and there are clearly defined lines; these things do not happen by accident! Though the end result is cosy, casual and natural, a lot of work went on behind the scenes to make it so!
One of the hardest installations to complete must be a stark white, ultra modern kitchen as there is nowhere to hide and no margin for error. With even the smallest mistakes being amplified by the brightness of the space, it is vital to have experienced kitchen fitters completing a task such as this. Able to ensure a clean, neat and perfect finish, kitchen fitters are well equipped to handle the gargantuan task of a simple kitchen install and will be able to fit strip lighting and concealed features easily. Nothing is quite as simple as it seems is it?
Laying a seemingly random patterned tiled floor may appear to be an easy task, but ensuring that no two adjacent tiles match can be a huge headache! Add to this that heavy cabinets need to be built on top of them and all of a sudden, a relatively simple job becomes super tricky. Thankfully, kitchen fitters makes this all seem so simple that a child could manage it, getting floors laid quickly and with enough strength to support the units that will follow. We don't know about you, but we are confused just looking at the finished floor, so our hats go off to the fitters that installed it!
When working with striated wood cabinets, the urge to try and be too perfectly matched can be hard to shake, so leave it in the hands of your capable and trusted kitchen fitters! They will be more than experienced enough to ensure that the lines line up perfectly and that all the tones work well and contrast perfectly, without looking too forced or contrived. Remember, your fitters have an objective eye, whereas your will be too heavily invested to make the right judgement calls and when the end results can look this fabulous, why wouldn't you trust your fitters?
