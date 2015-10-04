10 complete kitchens you'll love

We know we can't really have a favourite room in the house, but if we were pushed, we know the kitchen would be high up on the list! The hub of every busy family home and a space that naturally lends itself to creative styling and clever storage, we just love how many possibilities kitchens can offer. In fact, the more we see stunning images of well thought-out and perfectly finished complete kitchens, the more we want to revamp our own!

Take a look at these fantastic examples of complete kitchens and see if you could be tempted to initiate an overhaul of your own! Be warned though, herein lies some amazing inspiration!