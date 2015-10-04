10 complete kitchens you'll love

We know we can't really have a favourite room in the house, but if we were pushed, we know the kitchen would be high up on the list! The hub of every busy family home and a space that naturally lends itself to creative styling and clever storage, we just love how many possibilities kitchens can offer. In fact, the more we see stunning images of well thought-out and perfectly finished complete kitchens, the more we want to revamp our own!
Take a look at these fantastic examples of complete kitchens and see if you could be tempted to initiate an overhaul of your own! Be warned though, herein lies some amazing inspiration!
What an amazing space this is and as far as complete kitchens go, it really demonstrates the scope for personalisation and a clear design directive. Complete with dining area and sofa, this kitchen offers something for everyone and really is the total package. With a simple design, inspired by industrial aesthetics, the room as a whole comes together without any elements competing for solo attention and thanks to the beautiful skylights and touches of greenery, the industrial vibe is not taken into the realms of cold or uninviting. Beautiful!
With a clear design objective in mind, anything is possible and we just know that simple and elegant were keywords for this installation, complete with extensive tiling from Equipe Ceramics. There is nothing unnecessary in this space, which is why it catches our eye so much. Complete kitchens really can be pared back and simple and as long as everything you need is in situ, why add anything else? We love the contrast of materials and colours at play here and as a whole, the room works to offer a calm sanctuary.
What a fabulously nautical kitchen! Whether the design was intentionally created with nautical elements in mind or not, the overall impact is gorgeous, with the bright white and crisp blue playing off each other to make for a modern and unfussy area. Complete kitchens such as this one really do have us wanting to run back to the drawing board to think about our own and thanks to the large breakfast bar, this is not just a kitchen, but also a dining room and socialisation space. We can picture this kitchen being the hub of a busy home full of creative minds.
Complete kitchens don't get much more traditional or impressive than built in wooden ones! The possibilities with wood are endless, thanks to how malleable the material is and as such, wooden kitchens will never ever go out of style. We love this impressive installation that offers rustic chic to a family home, as well as options for a style change up on the future. A quick coat of chalk paint, for example, would turn this traditional space into something more shabby chic, changing the vibe completely, without losing any of the practicality. Amazing!
Wow. How's this for an ultra modern example of what complete kitchens can look like? Finished top to bottom in bright reflective white, with only the stainless steel appliances breaking up the vastness, this is one room that certainly knew how it wanted to look! With huge amounts of cupboard space and a large extractor hovering over spider burners, this is clearly a kitchen that will see a lot of use, while never going out of style. Complete with stools for easy socialising with the chef, we love the high end restaurant element at play here.
Complete kitchens wouldn't be the same without a designated eating area included and there is no denying that this room has one of those! The enormous dining table, that stretches almost the full width of the room, almost overshadows the kitchen itself, but thanks to the beautiful brickwork and understated wood at play, our eyes are drawn to the back of the room. Neutral tones are working together to create a harmonious space and we can imagine that with the lights on and the pots bubbling, this would be a wonderful place to be on an evening.
Well this takes complete kitchens to a whole new level doesn't it? With one of everything you could ever need in situ, including an island, fully built in shaker style units, dining table and even a wooden duck, there can't be anything missing from this space. What we do like is how different elements have been given their own identity, through the use of colour, so although the room, as a whole, works beautifully, you can appreciate each individual element on its own merits.
This delightful shaker style kitchen has our heads spinning and is the perfect incarnation of what complete kitchens should be! We love that the space has been totally tailored, not only to the room but also the residents, with a fabulous wine fridge having been included in the kitchen island. The butler sink, chunky butcher's block worktop and perfect shade of baby blue are so harmonious together that we are almost forgetting everything we've ever known about kitchen design before now!
If colour pops and frivolous design don't do anything for you, why not look to this amazing monochrome masterpiece for inspiration? As serious as complete kitchens can get, it offers practicality and classic styling in equal measures, while never detracting from the colour scheme at play. We love how black has been used as the accent colour, adding dimension to the stark white and transforming it into something eminently more elegant and stylish than if it had been left to fend for itself.
How much wood is too much? There's no such thing when it comes to complete kitchens! There are so many elements to fall in love with in this stunning example of kitchen heaven, but we are distracted by the warm honey tones, huge windows and fabulous antique cooking range. Creating a space that is as lovely as it is functional is no easy task, but this space has managed it with seeming ease and we can't get enough of it!
