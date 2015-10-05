Kitchen floors your feet will love

When looking for room inspiration we take everything into account, from ceiling down to floor, and when it comes to functional flooring that needs to serve an aesthetic purpose too, none are more important than kitchen floors! Needing to be hardy, easy to maintain and beautiful so as to compliment your fabulous cabinets, kitchen floors are a shamefully undervalued addition to one of the busiest rooms in the house and we want you to give them a little more consideration.
Take a look at these fantastic kitchen floors and see if you could be tempted to give your food prep area, not to mention your feet, a bit of a treat!
Our toes are tingling just at the thought of stepping onto a floor this stunning! This fabulous room, from the team at Artichoke, is so utterly harmonious and high end that we are almost being blinded by its beauty, but we are forcing ourselves to keep looking, just so we can appreciate the use of traditional herringbone parquet. Kitchen floors really don't come much more beautiful than this and we are in love with the subtle varnish finish that allows the natural wood to do all of the talking. Perfection!
Kitchen floors are often overlooked as potential colour matching elements, but after this, no longer! A wonderfully complimentary addition to this grey shaker style haven, the natural granite floor tiles bring considered and mature design into the kitchen. Naturally cool underfoot, we could imagine barefoot cooking being something of a luxury in summer and if underfloor heating were installed, it could be enjoyed all year round. The perfect supporting cast member to the cabinets, this floor really is a show stopper!
Beautiful comes in all shapes and sizes and kitchen floors are no exception to the rule. Where some people may be crazy for perfect finishes and crisp lines, others are die hard fans of rustic and natural finishes. Neither has more validity than the other of course, but we can certainly see why so many people love repairing the original floorboards in their kitchens! Offering warmth underfoot and comforting flexibility, natural floorboards bring an undeniable sense of nostalgia and homeliness and in a kitchen such as this one, we can't imagine any other choice working so well!
Kitchen floors are as varied in their styles as the people that choose them and there really is a perfect option for everyone. We love this heavy granite floor, finished in a deliciously dark grey, which offers the most wonderful contrast to the light cabinets, vivid turquoise tiles and pastel walls. Bringing an authoritative depth to the room, the granite offers a smooth surface for tired feet to glide across, while also being a perfectly practical choice of material for a busy room, that will inevitably witness many spills. Wonderful!
What a great use of floorboards! Though the same material has been used throughout this open plan space, the different functional areas have been marked out with the directional placement of the floorboards, helping to separate between the kitchen and living quarters. Traditional wooden floorboards are great choices for kitchen floors, due to how easy they are to maintain and keep clean and when they look as rich and luxe as these ones, we are almost loathed to consider any other choices!
When the rest of the room is kept super simple, mosaic kitchen floors make for a beautiful and dramatic addition. This example, in particular, caught our eye due to the fantastic tones at play, with the dark wood picking out the rich burgundy hues in the floor and bringing a natural warmth to the white walls. Such a busy floor allows for a far more pared back unit design and we love this simple but sizeable island that is providing all the storage needed, while also acting as a perfect dining spot.
If a stonework floor almost appeals to you but it's not quite right, how about a painted stone floor? We love the use of bricks here, which have been painted white to match the cabinets, as they almost blend into the rest of the kitchen so perfectly that they go relatively unnoticed. Kitchen floors always need to have an element of practicality to them, regardless of how important aesthetics are and in this case, the white finish will allow for easy identification of dropped food, making clean up far simpler. A beautiful and naturally clean feeling space, this is a wonderfully thought out room.
Kitchen floors really can be a super luxe part of your space and when given a lot of attention, can be utterly breathtaking, like this example. If natural parquet appeals to you, but you are looking for a more high end finish, this version, which features a super complicated design and has been perfectly filled and lacquered, offers all the beauty of a natural wood floor, with less of the upkeep. The perfect match to the wooden worktop, the floor makes the kitchen as a whole appear extremely cohesive, not to mention high end.
This floor is stunning and wouldn't look out of place on a super yacht! The floorboards have been perfectly sanded and finished to allow for a dark stain to be applied, which has lifted this kitchen to new heights of elegance. Breaking up the kitchen and dining area, the floor is one of many luxury material at play in this room and really supports the chic styling that is the main focus. Kitchen floors have the ability to either add to or ruin a wonderful kitchen; just picture this room with anything other than these boards and you will know that this was the perfect choice.
Is that a natural wooden floor? No, it's laminate! Once thought of as the ugly cousin of real wood flooring, laminate has come on in leaps and bounds and is now almost totally indistinguishable from real floorboards. A cost effective and hugely practical choice, laminate is perfect for kitchen floors, being easy to keep clean and replace and now that the appearance has been so vastly improved, we are hard pressed to think of a reason not to consider it!
