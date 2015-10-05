Kitchen floors your feet will love

When looking for room inspiration we take everything into account, from ceiling down to floor, and when it comes to functional flooring that needs to serve an aesthetic purpose too, none are more important than kitchen floors! Needing to be hardy, easy to maintain and beautiful so as to compliment your fabulous cabinets, kitchen floors are a shamefully undervalued addition to one of the busiest rooms in the house and we want you to give them a little more consideration.

Take a look at these fantastic kitchen floors and see if you could be tempted to give your food prep area, not to mention your feet, a bit of a treat!