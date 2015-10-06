9 spectacular shaker kitchens

Shaker kitchens are one of those fabulous home installations that will never look outdated or old fashioned. In fact, the pared back and simple minimalism of shaker kitchens allows for the artistry of the cabinets to shine through, making for a homely and stunning space that draws attention to itself for all the right reasons! Plus, the options for customisation are essentially limitless.
Take a look at these beautiful shaker kitchens and see if you might be in the mood for a style shake up of your own!
Even the smallest of spaces can benefit from the installation of shaker kitchens, as this lovely, understated and classy example shows. The epitome of a minimalist kitchen, nothing has been included that is not needed, but everything works, both visually and tonally. The small section of cabinets, acting as a basin support, are eminently shaker in style, with a simple design having been cut in with a router before being painted in a mid-grey chalk finish paint. Reminiscent of a simpler time, which is part of the heritage of shaker kitchens, we love how simple and elegant this room is.
What an example to start this Ideabook with! With not just one, but two colours of shaker cabinets in situ, this is one space that really is a design triumph. The black cabinets add a sense of seriousness, making us believe that some tasty food is going to be served up and then as a fantastic contrast, cream cabinets offer bright and beautiful storage. Shaker kitchens, such as this one from Sigma 3 Kitchens, will always be grounded in tradition, but for modern homes, we love the idea of mix and match colours that bring dramatic contrasts and eye-catching flair.
Shaker kitchens don't get much more traditional than this huge white installation complete with open out pantry cupboard and brushed metal handles. Keeping the space bright and airy, the simplistic cabinets help to bring a sense of calm and cleanliness to what is no doubt one of the busiest and most used rooms in the house and the natural wood trim and interiors add an extra dimension of high end style. Matching the appliances to the handles, with a brushed metal finish, the space as a whole manages to look simultaneously ultra modern and super traditional. Beautiful!
Shaker kitchens don't have to only be finished in white and we are utterly in love with this fabulous pastel blue example! We're sure kitchens didn't come in this colour back when shaker styles were first invented, but it looks so good it's hard to believe they didn't. The ideal companions to the chunky natural wooden butcher's block worktop and polished floorboards, the pastel blue cabinets bring a cool calm to the space and help to lift the bright white walls. Over all, this space has us wondering what other colours would work and we could see pink being pastel perfection too!
Shaker kitchens can be so simple that the design is barely there, making them perfect for households that favour a more pared back or minimal design aesthetic. This example shows cabinets that are so wonderfully simple that they almost seem to effortlessly blend into the background, allowing the worktop and tiled splashback to really take centre stage. What's really beautiful is how the floor tiles have been kept similarly light, making the room feel like one bright space.
When a kitchen is so good that a resident dog doesn't want to leave, you know you've hit on something special! Shaker kitchens offer a traditional flavour to even the most modern of houses, or in this case, extensions. Finished in a neutral beige tone, these cabinets look gorgeous next to the heritage range cooker and perfect parquet flooring and by sticking with only bottom storage, the room remains more airy and open, with lovely copper wall lights adding the perfect old fashioned finishing touch.
White might be the more traditional colour for shaker kitchens, but when dark grey looks this good, we think there might be a new favourite hue in town! Looking fantastic next to the black gloss AGA, pale flagstone floor, natural wood doors and white walls, the dark grey cabinets and island have a simultaneously modern look and nostalgic feel, making them the perfect kitchen addition. The huge skylight helps to prevent the room from feeling too dark or overbearing and we think all the neutral tones working together looks phenomenal.
Though white is such a fantastic neutral that helps to make spaces seem larger then they are, we love how the cabinets here have been split up to encourage even more light to filter through and give the space an airier feel. Shaker kitchens often focus on the provision of large amounts of useable storage, but it's good to see an example that has a more sympathetic approach to the space that allows for light to be the main attraction. The huge windows here have very much dictated the low cabinets-only design and the clear glazed light shades are a fantastically symbiotic touch.
On first glance, this style looks like the absolute opposite of shaker kitchens, but look a little closer and you will see that old and new are working perfectly together to create a beautiful space. The brushed metal appliances and bright white walls allude to a stunningly modern spot, but the inclusion of a few shaker cabinets help to bring a cosy nostalgia back, alongside eminent usability and useful storage. Simple, beautiful and perfectly blendable, is there anything shaker kitchens can't do?
