Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 spectacular shaker kitchens

press profile homify press profile homify
Kensington Townhouse,W8, Justin Van Breda Justin Van Breda Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Shaker kitchens are one of those fabulous home installations that will never look outdated or old fashioned. In fact, the pared back and simple minimalism of shaker kitchens allows for the artistry of the cabinets to shine through, making for a homely and stunning space that draws attention to itself for all the right reasons! Plus, the options for customisation are essentially limitless.

Take a look at these beautiful shaker kitchens and see if you might be in the mood for a style shake up of your own!

1. Gorgeous in grey

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Loft Shaker Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Even the smallest of spaces can benefit from the installation of shaker kitchens, as this lovely, understated and classy example shows. The epitome of a minimalist kitchen, nothing has been included that is not needed, but everything works, both visually and tonally. The small section of cabinets, acting as a basin support, are eminently shaker in style, with a simple design having been cut in with a router before being painted in a mid-grey chalk finish paint. Reminiscent of a simpler time, which is part of the heritage of shaker kitchens, we love how simple and elegant this room is.

2. Monochrome and marvellous

Saltaire Graphite and Ivory Painted Shaker Kitchen Sigma 3 Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves
Sigma 3 Kitchens

Saltaire Graphite and Ivory Painted Shaker Kitchen

Sigma 3 Kitchens
Sigma 3 Kitchens
Sigma 3 Kitchens

What an example to start this Ideabook with! With not just one, but two colours of shaker cabinets in situ, this is one space that really is a design triumph. The black cabinets add a sense of seriousness, making us believe that some tasty food is going to be served up and then as a fantastic contrast, cream cabinets offer bright and beautiful storage. Shaker kitchens, such as this one from Sigma 3 Kitchens, will always be grounded in tradition, but for modern homes, we love the idea of mix and match colours that bring dramatic contrasts and eye-catching flair.

3. Wall-to-wall white

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen homify Classic style kitchen
homify

Cornforth White Shaker Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Shaker kitchens don't get much more traditional than this huge white installation complete with open out pantry cupboard and brushed metal handles. Keeping the space bright and airy, the simplistic cabinets help to bring a sense of calm and cleanliness to what is no doubt one of the busiest and most used rooms in the house and the natural wood trim and interiors add an extra dimension of high end style. Matching the appliances to the handles, with a brushed metal finish, the space as a whole manages to look simultaneously ultra modern and super traditional. Beautiful!

4. Something blue

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchens don't have to only be finished in white and we are utterly in love with this fabulous pastel blue example! We're sure kitchens didn't come in this colour back when shaker styles were first invented, but it looks so good it's hard to believe they didn't. The ideal companions to the chunky natural wooden butcher's block worktop and polished floorboards, the pastel blue cabinets bring a cool calm to the space and help to lift the bright white walls. Over all, this space has us wondering what other colours would work and we could see pink being pastel perfection too!

5. Simple

The Quayside Shaker Kitchen NAKED Kitchens Classic style kitchen
NAKED Kitchens

The Quayside Shaker Kitchen

NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens
NAKED Kitchens

Shaker kitchens can be so simple that the design is barely there, making them perfect for households that favour a more pared back or minimal design aesthetic. This example shows cabinets that are so wonderfully simple that they almost seem to effortlessly blend into the background, allowing the worktop and tiled splashback to really take centre stage. What's really beautiful is how the floor tiles have been kept similarly light, making the room feel like one bright space. 

6. Rustic heaven

Justin Van Breda - Kitchen Justin Van Breda Kitchen
Justin Van Breda

Justin Van Breda—Kitchen

Justin Van Breda
Justin Van Breda
Justin Van Breda

When a kitchen is so good that a resident dog doesn't want to leave, you know you've hit on something special! Shaker kitchens offer a traditional flavour to even the most modern of houses, or in this case, extensions. Finished in a neutral beige tone, these cabinets look gorgeous next to the heritage range cooker and perfect parquet flooring and by sticking with only bottom storage, the room remains more airy and open, with lovely copper wall lights adding the perfect old fashioned finishing touch.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dark vibes

The Hampton Court Kitchen Floors of Stone Ltd Country style kitchen
Floors of Stone Ltd

The Hampton Court Kitchen

Floors of Stone Ltd
Floors of Stone Ltd
Floors of Stone Ltd

White might be the more traditional colour for shaker kitchens, but when dark grey looks this good, we think there might be a new favourite hue in town! Looking fantastic next to the black gloss AGA, pale flagstone floor, natural wood doors and white walls, the dark grey cabinets and island have a simultaneously modern look and nostalgic feel, making them the perfect kitchen addition. The huge skylight helps to prevent the room from feeling too dark or overbearing and we think all the neutral tones working together looks phenomenal.

8. Beautifully broken up

Traditional kitchen, Manor Farm, Oxfordshire Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Country style kitchen
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Traditional kitchen, Manor Farm, Oxfordshire

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Though white is such a fantastic neutral that helps to make spaces seem larger then they are, we love how the cabinets here have been split up to encourage even more light to filter through and give the space an airier feel. Shaker kitchens often focus on the provision of large amounts of useable storage, but it's good to see an example that has a more sympathetic approach to the space that allows for light to be the main attraction. The huge windows here have very much dictated the low cabinets-only design and the clear glazed light shades are a fantastically symbiotic touch.

9. Sleek and subtle

coastal art, Chalkhouse Interiors Chalkhouse Interiors Modern kitchen
Chalkhouse Interiors

coastal art

Chalkhouse Interiors
Chalkhouse Interiors
Chalkhouse Interiors

On first glance, this style looks like the absolute opposite of shaker kitchens, but look a little closer and you will see that old and new are working perfectly together to create a beautiful space. The brushed metal appliances and bright white walls allude to a stunningly modern spot, but the inclusion of a few shaker cabinets help to bring a cosy nostalgia back, alongside eminent usability and useful storage. Simple, beautiful and perfectly blendable, is there anything shaker kitchens can't do?

For more traditional kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 timeless British kitchens.

Victorian Family Home Gets a Modern Twist
Are you a fan of shaker style? Tell us in the comments, below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks