Creative kitchen ideas

All kitchens need three things; storage, appliances and a food preparation area. Other than these elements, what you choose to do with your kitchen space is entirely up to you and there really are no limits to how crazy and creative you can be! From bright colours through to unusual materials, the kitchen is a space that will accept them all with easy elegance, giving you a space that is not only useable but enjoyable to be in.

Take a look at these creative kitchens and let your imagination run wild!