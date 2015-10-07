Creative kitchen ideas

All kitchens need three things; storage, appliances and a food preparation area. Other than these elements, what you choose to do with your kitchen space is entirely up to you and there really are no limits to how crazy and creative you can be! From bright colours through to unusual materials, the kitchen is a space that will accept them all with easy elegance, giving you a space that is not only useable but enjoyable to be in.
Take a look at these creative kitchens and let your imagination run wild!
If you can't quite hone in on what style you want to align yourself with, don't! Creative kitchens are fantastic because they offer the opportunity to make the most of what you have, in any style that you want, with no apologies! Take a look at this idea; there are so many themes working together, from country chic and Scandinavian style through to classic shaker and rustic, but everything works well together. The reason is that everything has a defined purpose and is fulfilling it perfectly (apart from the wooden duck maybe, he is a purely aesthetic treat!).
If your kitchen design doesn't leave much in the way of useable storage space, try something a bit different! We love creative kitchens like this one from Ana Lore Burliga Miranda that seems to make purely functional items part of the wider decorative scheme, so this hanging pan rack is right up our street. What's even better is that the volcanic orange of the enamel cookware works perfectly with the scarlet worktop to bring a huge splash of modern colour into the space and contrasts with the grey wall and white cabinets perfectly.
If you don't have the luxury of a large space to work with, don't fret as creative kitchens can make the most of any square footage. Take a look at this lovely example of a super small yet perfectly formed kitchen, complete with dining area for two people, storage and stunning floor tiles. It would be easy to assume that a small space needs a totally white installation, but the clever use of colour and pattern here has allowed for the room to feel bigger and just as considered as the rest of the house. Beautiful!
Creative kitchens don't get much more exciting than this one do they? Everything has been given such a huge amount of consideration that there is no denying that the space works perfectly and creates not only a functional kitchen, but also a beautiful one. The sliding suspended shelving is a stroke of genius, allowing the walls to stay clear for things like the integral clock and idea boards. Had the room been left too dark, the impact of the clever and creative elements may have been lost, but thanks to the use of a bright accent colour, everything is easier to pick out and identify.
What a deceptively clever space! With only a corner to work with, this example really shows just what is possible with creative kitchens and we love it. Building storage up to the ceiling allows for no loss of functionality, while the gloss read ceiling helps to make the space feel higher and bigger than it is. Drawing the red theme out into the wider dining area has also helped to give the illusion of a much bigger kitchen, as well as offering more opportunities to find beautiful red additions for a scarlet-loving home!
How do you stop a black kitchen looking too dark and oppressive? By adding a neon feature wall of course! We adore the use of colour here and are transfixed by how well the kitchen blends into the dining room and the practicality of that artistic serving hatch. Creative kitchens are the perfect outlet for artistic or daring minds and by including elements of neon green in the food prep area, the impact of the dining space is softened and seen as far more harmonious. The black units of the kitchen itself help to tone everything down and overall, this is one space that is almost too hot to handle!
If you love a touch of the Mediterranean in your home and are happiest with a touch of open plan styling at play, why not take a leaf out of this kitchen's book? A stunning example of what is possible when you work with a theme, the cobalt blue edge tiles are working their magic to effortlessly distinguish between storage bays, as well as making the worktop really pop! Offset by rustic exposed brickwork, wooden roof beams, a flagstone floor and simple tiled splashback, the blue really looks incredible and shows just how simple creative kitchens can be. They really don't have to be jaw-droppingly unusual to have a huge impact!
A super little corner kitchen, the large amounts of white here could have felt a little too clinical if left alone, without any accent shade to play off. Thankfully, the owners have seen the potential for a pop of neon fun and have installed some perfect pink cabinet doors to break up the space and add warmth. The ideal way to add personality and life to a very small area, coloured cabinet doors make for extremely creative kitchens and to take it a step further, we would love to see the fridge doors vinyl wrapped in a similar shade of pink! You can't have too much of a good thing!
Creative kitchens are such a key part of home design that their impact can sometimes be lost, but not this one! We love how everything has been kept at height, to really make the most of the high ceiling and vast space. The exposed brickwork chimney breast offers coordinating warmth for the natural wood at play, while all the grey and white elements bring a cool, calm chic. The high storage cupboards, built in recess shelves and amazing suspended lights all draw our eyes upwards and make the most of what could have been a wasted installation opportunity. Wow!
If you told us that a purple and orange kitchen would look amazing, we may not have believed you, until we saw this amazing example of just how gorgeous creative kitchens can be! The ideal colour clash, the rich purple and vibrant orange are working together to perfectly offset the pain white walls and brushed steel appliances. Injecting a sense of whimsy into an already funky room, thanks to the shape, we think this is creative colour use at its best!
