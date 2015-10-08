9 unique kitchens you won't forget!

Cabinets, fridge, cooker and worktop. You may think these are the key components in a kitchen but it can be so much more with some artistic inspiration and a lot of imagination! Don't get caught up thinking of your kitchen space as just another functional area, give it as much design and style consideration as you would a living room or bedroom and you can end up with something utterly spectacular!

Take a look at these unique kitchens and see if you might feel inspired to inject a little more personality into yours!