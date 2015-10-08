9 unique kitchens you won't forget!

Cabinets, fridge, cooker and worktop. You may think these are the key components in a kitchen but it can be so much more with some artistic inspiration and a lot of imagination! Don't get caught up thinking of your kitchen space as just another functional area, give it as much design and style consideration as you would a living room or bedroom and you can end up with something utterly spectacular!
Take a look at these unique kitchens and see if you might feel inspired to inject a little more personality into yours!
What a fantastic space! Inherently industrial in style, the use of predominantly masculine materials has helped to elevate this space into the realm of truly unique kitchens. A steel staircase, black cabinets, polished concrete walls and clear perspex chairs are all combining to make for a surprisingly welcoming and chic dining and food preparation area that is undeniably high end and thanks to the wider open plan living scheme, it is effortlessly supported by its surroundings. We think this would make the perfect bachelor pad!
Wow! We've seen pops of colour before, but this is a deluge of design flair from Simona Garufi! The poster child for unique kitchens, this space has so much going on that it is hard to focus on individual features, but of course, that bright mustard yellow worktop is a key installation. Bringing warmth, excitement and unusual styling to an otherwise grey space where polished concrete rules supreme, we love the vibrant inclusion and the way it draws the eye to other amazing design features, such as sliding suspended shelving and integral wall clock. Amazing!
So often only seen as a basic building material, bricks are usually covered with a thick coat of plaster and hidden forever, but this exposed brickwork looks utterly fantastic and brings a new design element to the forefront of unique kitchens. Serving both a decorative and structural function, the warm bricks helps to make the room feel rustic and lived in, as well as totally custom. It's almost as though the outside has been brought in, especially with the inclusion of an industrial cooking area that looks reminiscent of high end barbecues!
Unique kitchens can follow a theme, but how they are finished makes all the difference. Take this example; the exposed bricks and simple shelving are all recognised features of rustic or Mediterranean kitchens, but by finishing the cabinets with shabby wood doors, the room is totally free from the fear of replication. Opting to use salvaged wood, with original paint still in tact, brings a sense of fun and personality to the room and helps to further showcase the stunning new elements at play, such as that large and perfectly carved kitchen island.
We can't tell if we are green with envy or if it's just the beautiful visible foliage casting a fabulous hue over us, but one thing is for sure; this is one of the most stunning and unique kitchens that we have ever seen. Kept minimalist and industrial in style, there is a place for everything and practicality reigns, but then the roof opens up and transforms everything! Able to enjoy al fresco cooking from the comfort of your own home, this space is so totally adaptable that we are blown away and seriously reconsidering our fixed roofs!
We have become so used to the look of a linear kitchen, with rectangular islands and one level worktops that when something like this example crops up, we know we are looking at some very unique kitchens! Filled with curves, heavenly colour contrasts and stylish raised level worktops, this kitchen is something else and almost reminiscent of Art Deco styling. The thickness of the worktop works perfectly with the black cabinets, offering much needed warmth and the integrated lighting finishes everything off perfectly.
Unique kitchens don't come much more colour coordinated than this one! With a love for all things scarlet and crimson, the residents of this property have chosen to decorate their kitchen accordingly, resulting in a beautifully cohesive and stunningly bright space. Helping to pick out the different shades are the white appliances and dining table, all of which offer necessary light reflection to showcase the gloss finish of the top cabinets and that truly unique red ceiling, complete with recessed lights. Ravishing!
We love this room that has opted to turn its back on traditional kitchens and instead, focus on more rustic installations and the social nature of the space. The built in pizza oven, open fire and exposed stonework are all combining to ensure that this wonderfully inviting area is given adequate consideration alongside other unique kitchens and we have fallen totally under its spell! By drawing out building techniques into the dining space, in this case the stonework that has been used as table legs, the room as a whole is far more cohesive and speaks of a clear and personalised design scheme.
With darker colours gaining popularity in home design, there is nothing particularly different about a black kitchen anymore, but what is startlingly eye-catching here is the use of a neon pink and green feature wall that connects the kitchen to the dining room. Adding geometric gorgeousness as well as a huge splash of colour, the unavoidable feature wall at play here turns a pared back and simple monochrome space into one of the most unique kitchens that we have seen and we love it!
