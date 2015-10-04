Fabulous rustic bathroom furniture

Traditionally, bathrooms have often been kept super simple, almost to the point of being stark, but in recent years there has been a surge in the popularity of rustic bathroom furniture. Adding character and personal style to even the smallest room in the house, rustic furniture helps to break up large expanses of light walls and brings an extra dimension of style and flair to your home.
We love the contrast of rustic storage solutions against ultra modern bathroom suites, so take a look at these fantastic examples of rustic bathroom furniture and see if you agree with us and fancy adding a little bit of antique awesomeness to your home!
Wow! There are a lot of patterns and colours all working together in this space but our eyes are really drawn to the rustic bathroom furniture, in this case, the basin table. Covered in mismatched tiles and made from bricks, the table itself is inherently rustic and speaks of a simpler time when furniture was made in accordance with need. We love how the walls are a heady combination of wood and brick and how everything is so richly earth toned that it all blends together seamlessly to create a magical room filled with a positive ambience.
There is no denying that not only is there a lot of rustic bathroom furniture going on here, there is just as much character! Far from being yet another white bathroom that seems to favour function over style, this is a space that embraces all the charm that rustic pieces have to offer and has built on it even further with fun accessories, such as the animal busts, kitch print furniture and even an Austrian hat. A welcoming, beautiful and exceptionally fun space that catches your eye and sparks your imagination in equal measures, we are huge fans!
With so much natural wood at play in this attic bathroom, it makes total sense that rustic bathroom furniture would be the first choice for storage solutions. The stripped floors and exposed beams just naturally encourage the use of wood for the basin surround and by building simple shelves into the sloping roof space, the furniture is becoming integrated, rather than new and stand alone. It would have been simple to use modern touches in this lovely space, but by remaining considerate of the structural elements already in situ, harmonious and rustic vibes are reigning supreme.
What a fabulous combination of styles and materials all working together! Far from being a jumble of design elements, the exposed brick wall and rustic bathroom furniture, in the form of that utterly fantastic basin cabinet, are really taking charge and dictating the feel of the space created by Artenova Design. Full of character and eminently tactile, everything has been carefully selected and works perfectly in the surroundings, down to the classical suite and fabulous blue mosaic installation. We're not sure that rustic ever looked so perfect!
Looking at the natural stonework wall, tiled floor and amazing cavity shelving already in place, there really was no option but to embrace rustic bathroom furniture in this example. Opting for natural wooden pieces, including the chair and basin plinth, has helped to keep all of the tones harmonious, warm and inviting, while the original shelves are being put to good use too. Simple lighting and natural wicker storage baskets help to keep the space elegantly simple and period appropriate and we wish we had such amazing features in our homes!
That basin table! It couldn't be a better example of rustic bathroom furniture if it tried, thanks to the use of beautiful wood in a simple style and the hand cast sink that is on top of it. Nothing looks too perfect and everything is eminently usable, while giving us a sense of a simpler time. Ignore the impressive shower unit for one second and just focus on that table and all of a sudden you are transported to a rustic log cabin, where simple needs are met with considered design. Absolutely lovely!
What you can't tell just by looking at the rustic bathroom furniture in front of you, is that it has been built entirely from reclaimed boat wood. A lovely feature of what is already a gorgeous and eclectic item, we love that it has its own history, before becoming part of a home. The fabulous coloured panels are all genuine marine salvage and bring a pop of character and rustic charm to an otherwise very stylised and modern decorating ethos and we think the large stonework mirror is a wonderful match for it.
When a space does not lend itself to much extraneous decoration, rustic bathroom furniture can work exceptionally well. Perfectly represented by something as simple as a small chair in the corner of a room, rustic styling seeks to make use of natural materials and items with unquestionable character and the chair in this example fits both bills perfectly. Made from wood and featuring a super simple design ethic that is reminiscent of Danish styles, the chair looks wonderfully at home under the exposed beam and adjacent to a copper plated tub. Divine.
A hugely important part of rustic design is upcycling, whereby previously used items of furniture are given a new lease of life and function through restoration and redevelopment. That is what has happened here, with a lovely old fashioned chest of drawers having been transformed into a basin plinth. Rustic bathroom furniture can be a great way to recycle existing items that don't quite fit with your decorating ideas and can help to bring traditional pieces into the modern age, so take another look at those shelves you were thinking of throwing away!
We may have saved the most rustic for last as there can be no doubting that this is one space that is filled to the brim with rustic bathroom furniture. With everything being made from wood, stone or a combination of the two, there is no room for stark modernity or glossy furniture here. The chunky stone wall makes for the perfect backdrop to the lashings of aged timber being put to good use as shelves, roof supports and eclectic decorative items. Absolutely stunning!
