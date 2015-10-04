Fabulous rustic bathroom furniture

Traditionally, bathrooms have often been kept super simple, almost to the point of being stark, but in recent years there has been a surge in the popularity of rustic bathroom furniture. Adding character and personal style to even the smallest room in the house, rustic furniture helps to break up large expanses of light walls and brings an extra dimension of style and flair to your home.

We love the contrast of rustic storage solutions against ultra modern bathroom suites, so take a look at these fantastic examples of rustic bathroom furniture and see if you agree with us and fancy adding a little bit of antique awesomeness to your home!