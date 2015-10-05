Inspirational en suite shower rooms

The luxury of having an en suite shower room is undeniable but don't feel that you can't inject some style and personality into it. Forget for a moment that it is a wonderfully practical addition to a home and focus on it being one more space that you can design from scratch and really make your mark on.

We love the use of vivid tiles, interesting showers and fabulous colours to really make a small room pop so take a look at these beautiful en suite shower room ideas and let them inspire your own transformation.