Inspirational en suite shower rooms

The luxury of having an en suite shower room is undeniable but don't feel that you can't inject some style and personality into it. Forget for a moment that it is a wonderfully practical addition to a home and focus on it being one more space that you can design from scratch and really make your mark on.
We love the use of vivid tiles, interesting showers and fabulous colours to really make a small room pop so take a look at these beautiful en suite shower room ideas and let them inspire your own transformation.
En suite shower room ideas are really coming into their own when they start to look as good as this one from Grand Design London. From the huge shower cubicle itself, without a door, to the warm lighting, delightfully elegant sink and stunning tile colour, this is a room that has not only made great use of the space but been given high end attention that is often reserved for more communal areas. If the grey has been used in the connecting bedroom somehow, this really would be an amazing and beautifully harmonious addition.
For those with body confidence and no secrets, we couldn't resist including this amazingly futuristic and somewhat voyeuristic example of how imaginative an en suite shower room can be! Set behind the bedstead, the glass wall allows for a no holds barred view of the en suite, complete with large shower that makes it almost seem like you are washing in bed! Definitely not to everyone's taste, there is something about this brave design that we find fascinating.
What a great reversal of how things are normally laid out in an en suite shower room! Instead of the shower being enclosed, the toilet and sink have been shut away in a glass box. We love how this simple alteration has effectively turned the whole space into a wet room and by using the horizontal cladding on the walls, a really Scandinavian feel has been accomplished. After all, what could be better than leaping out of bed, straight into your very own private spa? We can't think of many things!
Good grief, would you just look at that view! We know that not everyone is fortunate enough to have a view like this loft apartment in New York, but if you are at height, we really think that adding a lot of windows to your en suite shower room could be a great idea. Just look at the amount of natural light that is flooding in and making this already bright space dazzle. The best part is, you are almost guaranteed totally privacy while enjoying the view, so why not?
Now this is the kind of en suite shower room that we would love to spend some time in! We can picture getting up after a good night's sleep and relaxing in this wonderfully large and seemingly eastern inspired shower room for hours on end. The warm yet neutral wall colour, combined with the huge light shade is exuding a calming ambience and lends itself well to the addition of stylish heated towel rails and a practical bench seat, all of which alludes to a certain level of luxury and relaxation.
Nobody ever said that an en suite shower room has to be small! In fact, if you are lucky enough to have access to a large adjoining space to your bedroom, why not make the most of it and create a huge, luxury bathroom for you and your partner? We love this monochrome example, with amazing tile work and fabulous Art Deco elements, all of which combine to produce a stunning space that we are dying to spend time in! The dazzlingly different shower glass adds more luxurious texture to the room, though with that view out of the window, we don't think we would shut the door too often!
If you have a smaller space to work with then clever design is key. Making use of the whole area can mean the difference between a useable en suite shower room and one that is a little too impractical to actually be fit for purpose. We love the wall mounted towel rail here that allows for flush storage, not to mention the layout that makes the most of the tallest area for the installation of a shower. Kept bright and airy with light coloured tiles, polished metal and glass, the room is a stunning addition to what we assume is a gorgeous home!
Who says showers have to be boring? Not us now that we've seen this absolutely amazing installation! Following on from the wider theme of nature that is prevalent throughout the en suite shower room, the huge orchid decal makes for a really eye-catching feature and helps to dictate the reset of the colour scheme. By keeping everything else in the room relatively simple and monochrome, the decal really stands out with its vivid pink tips and we think this gives a definite insight into how the rest of the house looks! So unique!
If you like the idea of an en suite shower room, how do you like the thought of an open plan one? Though we know not everyone will like this idea or be comfortable with it, we can't help but admire the design at play here. Following the lead of the bedroom, the bathroom has been kept wonderfully bright, airy and simple, with just a splash of colour in the form of rainbow mosaic tiles in the shower. Hidden from view, for privacy, the shower itself is large and lovely and in close enough proximity to the bedroom to ensure that even the sleepiest of bathers will be refreshed and ready for a new day every morning.
We hadn't thought of putting grey and mint green together, until now! A beautiful en suite shower room, we are completely love with the glossy glass tiles being used not only on the wall, but as a shower screen. Bringing just enough colour to stop the room from feeling too cold or impersonal, the green as a shade that we can imagine being pulled through to a spring-inspired bedroom, to really tie the two areas together. Simply stunning!
