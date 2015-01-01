Normally, what we all want the most out of our intimate domestic spaces is freedom—the freedom to do what we want, when we want, with ample space available in order to do so. Home is sanctuary, it is our haven, and it ought to support all the activities and needs of everyone living within in. When an extra sitting room or study just isn’t enough, an in-house library or music room becomes the ideal complement to an already well-functioning household. Music rooms and libraries deliver that extra element of freedom—that extra space to take a breath from the day to day, unwind, set your mind to ‘creative’, make some much needed noise and dwell in your own private world of imagination and innovation.
Take a look at these enticing examples of brilliant in-house libraries and music rooms and get inspired to transform your home into a truly creative, cultural sanctuary.
Your ideas will swirl and breathe free in this delightful cavern of creative foment. Whether rocking out on your electric guitar, strumming away on an acoustic, or jamming with the full band, the reinforced walls and understated, stripped wooden floor make for a perfect, sound-insulated studio—you might even want to lay down a few tracks while you’re going about your business. Sans instruments, this space doubles effortlessly as a multi-purpose reading library, with beautiful side window adjacent a wooden reading stoop and an extensive bookshelf embedded in the sidewall. The perfect room to step out of the day to day for a while, create some beautiful music, pen some notes and brush up on the classics.
For a more refined sensibility, this elegant classical chamber scene is the way to go. Here, we see polished dark wood flooring unite harmoniously with white toned walls and ceiling, fusing delightfully with regal ceiling trim and enduring frame art. Come night time, this room truly becomes a decadent sanctuary, a place to twinkle the ivories under the sombre romance of cleverly poised brass shell wall lamps. Warmed by radiator heat—and the addition of stylish and graceful decor accoutrements—this room becomes the perfect spot to sit on the corner reading chair and unwind over a warming, well-earned whisky.
For those who like to read and relax, this delightful room works to a tee. Classic elegance meets a cosmopolitan streak here in this example, the mahogany wood floor to ceiling anchoring the room’s purpose, with ample space for books, records, candlelight and vases. A refined, modern chaise lounge with matching set of cushion sparks up this space with allure and cosiness, and wooden coffee tables and artistic floor rug combine to create a truly inviting atmosphere.
This is Hemingway’s dream, a rustic attic loft-style room at the top of the house, purpose-built for the budding man or woman of letters, relaxed and informal yet indelibly, understatedly sophisticated. You’ll have no choice but to produce some of your finest words in this dazzling writers’ den, or at least become intimately acquainted with all your favourite writers. For a little extra spark and creative ambience, install a record player on the ample bookshelf space and chill out to your most cherished vinyl LPs.
In some cases, minimalism is truly key, and in this fresh example, we see a real emphasis on the basics—a place to sit and indulge, in the form of a decadent Eames-styled sitting chair, and a lavish bookshelf that doubles neatly as a floor to ceiling dividing wall, marking out your nook with effortless class and style. Books, records, LPs, manuscripts—you name it; this bright-toned room gives your imagination and creativity room to breath.