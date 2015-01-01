Normally, what we all want the most out of our intimate domestic spaces is freedom—the freedom to do what we want, when we want, with ample space available in order to do so. Home is sanctuary, it is our haven, and it ought to support all the activities and needs of everyone living within in. When an extra sitting room or study just isn’t enough, an in-house library or music room becomes the ideal complement to an already well-functioning household. Music rooms and libraries deliver that extra element of freedom—that extra space to take a breath from the day to day, unwind, set your mind to ‘creative’, make some much needed noise and dwell in your own private world of imagination and innovation.

Take a look at these enticing examples of brilliant in-house libraries and music rooms and get inspired to transform your home into a truly creative, cultural sanctuary.