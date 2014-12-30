Your browser is out-of-date.

Country kitchens

press profile homify press profile homify
Country, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Mediterranean style kitchen Ceramic
Country kitchens—these two words together inspire so many lush, warming visions in the imagination, don’t they? Scenes of fire-warmed open domestic spaces, verdant views outside sweeping windows to the natural world outside, the smell of roasts and soups and all sorts of nourishing gastronomic delights. A good kitchen can be the most inviting and magnetic place in the whole house; doubly so for one decked out with an indelible, warming country feel. While a ‘tree change’ might be highly desirable in today’s fast moving modern lifestyle, the best part about all this is that you don’t necessarily have to live in rural surrounds to achieve that much desired country feel. Whether in city or suburbs, high-rise or flat block, a well-appointed country kitchen delight is always available with the right choice of decor and design.

Let the following impressive examples of delightful country kitchens get your creative juices flowing to turn your kitchen into the charming, nourishing space it always has the potential to be!

Pitched roof perfection

Les Jenemies JAMIE FALLA Rustic style kitchen
Mirror the wide-open spaces of the great outdoors and consider giving your kitchen the greatest amount of space possible. Here, a high ceiling pitched roof design evokes an immediate sense of pure, country delight, a truly breathtaking and inspiring space. Coupled with subtle bluestone and brick work on the walls, sturdy and stoic wood beams and ample natural light, this kitchen is well set up for the right decor—a roving square island on wheels for ultimate versatility, clean white wood cupboards, delicate faucets and well-positioned down lights for that cosy night feel. Simply beautiful.

Rustic romance

CUCINA ATENA , ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 ROMANO MOBILI dal 1960 Rustic style kitchen
Just look at the gorgeous, worn finish on the cupboards of this stunning rustic kitchen! Jamie Oliver and Rick Stein eat your heart out! Cute and cosy, with a vintage-style oven adding further to the delightful pastoral feel, modern polished wood benches and light marble tiles on the floor subtly contrast with the ‘period’ setting and tie the room together with artful panache.

Dazzling, bright and beautiful

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style kitchen
Now this is real country living—where sophistication of a modern kitchen meets the natural, real world charm of the countryside. In this fetching scene, cutting edge stainless steel fridge and vertical wine cellar unites with black slate tile flooring and stoic marble-top bench and food preparation space to provide a progressive touch. Wide, bright sliding doors and wood-trim bring the outdoors in with gorgeous, ample natural light. Come night time, with only stars and galaxies shining luminous in the dark heavens outside, duel conical down slights and ceiling halogen gives delicate warmth to this classy, decadent kitchen space.

Quaint and cosy

Country, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Mediterranean style kitchen Ceramic
The pinnacle of laid-back, understated kitchen refinement with a delicate country edge. Here, cream and beige toned wall and floor tiles set the scene for a showpiece marble and wood fusion bench and cupboard space. Simply add modern, stainless range hood, matching down lights and deco-industrial facet and taps, and tie it all together with a sumptuous white ceramic basin as wide as it is deep. Finish it off with natural light from the ceiling skylight, and a feature ornate tile wall for that country-flavoured edge.

Cottage charm

Country style kitchen homify Country style kitchen
Sometimes, smaller kitchen spaces work just as well to deliver a cosy, warming feel. In this fine example, elegant white cupboards and wood ceilings give an instant sense of understated ease, the perfect balance of cottage feel with modern flavours—elegant white-top wooden table, round wooden stools and vintage chain-suspended white glass down lights all play their part in this dainty country kitchen scene.

Urban-rural fusion

annex Landhaus Massivholzküche, annex Gmbh & Co. KG annex Gmbh & Co. KG Country style kitchen
Sky lights and wide windows galore! Wood finish and white wooden floors! This wonderful kitchen and open plan dining and living area unites the best of urban life with a rural sensibility, tied together through subtle 1970s-inspired decor and trimmings: copper vases and cooking bowls, polished light wood bench dining seats, slate-shard feature wall with brilliant indoor green pot-plants. It doesn’t get much more homely and functional than this.

