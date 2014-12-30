Country kitchens—these two words together inspire so many lush, warming visions in the imagination, don’t they? Scenes of fire-warmed open domestic spaces, verdant views outside sweeping windows to the natural world outside, the smell of roasts and soups and all sorts of nourishing gastronomic delights. A good kitchen can be the most inviting and magnetic place in the whole house; doubly so for one decked out with an indelible, warming country feel. While a ‘tree change’ might be highly desirable in today’s fast moving modern lifestyle, the best part about all this is that you don’t necessarily have to live in rural surrounds to achieve that much desired country feel. Whether in city or suburbs, high-rise or flat block, a well-appointed country kitchen delight is always available with the right choice of decor and design.

Let the following impressive examples of delightful country kitchens get your creative juices flowing to turn your kitchen into the charming, nourishing space it always has the potential to be!