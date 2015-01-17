Decorating with mustard yellow

The power of colour in design can be immeasurable—from sweet pastel hues to bright vivid tones, colour can transform a space from something bland into something brilliant! Mustard is one of those timeless colours that inject a sunlit and cheerful atmosphere into any room, while still retaining a depth and deepness that other brighter yellows may lack. The colour yellow has often been connected with the intellect, thought, cheerfulness and optimism; for this reason it makes it an obvious and excellent choice for decorating your interior space. Our attitudes and perceptions change when in the presence of yellow, we become hopeful and joyful; it is for this reason it can be an excellent addition to interior design. However, yellow (and indeed mustard yellow) must be used smartly, for overuse of this colour can create a space that induces mental over-stimulation and irritation.

In order to utilise this wonderful colour correctly, take a look at the following examples—a splash or a hint of mustard can tremendously benefit the space and create something luminous and dramatic.