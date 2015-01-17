Decorating with mustard yellow

The power of colour in design can be immeasurable—from sweet pastel hues to bright vivid tones, colour can transform a space from something bland into something brilliant! Mustard is one of those timeless colours that inject a sunlit and cheerful atmosphere into any room, while still retaining a depth and deepness that other brighter yellows may lack. The colour yellow has often been connected with the intellect, thought, cheerfulness and optimism; for this reason it makes it an obvious and excellent choice for decorating your interior space. Our attitudes and perceptions change when in the presence of yellow, we become hopeful and joyful; it is for this reason it can be an excellent addition to interior design. However, yellow (and indeed mustard yellow) must be used smartly, for overuse of this colour can create a space that induces mental over-stimulation and irritation.
In order to utilise this wonderful colour correctly, take a look at the following examples—a splash or a hint of mustard can tremendously benefit the space and create something luminous and dramatic.
These sparsely decorated mustard toned shelves prove that with a little radiant colour, great impact can be achieved. These shelves would look perfect in a child’s room, or indeed a living or bedroom space; they have enough space to hold books, ornaments, curiosities and more. Coupled with their practicality and usefulness is a yellow colour that would suit many different colour schemes—just add white walls, primary coloured ornaments of blue and red, and you have yourself a talking point, a convenient storage space, and a gorgeous addition to your apartment or home.
So, you simply can’t get enough of the sandy amber hue—consider applying it to the walls of your chosen room! This kitchen has brightened up immensely from the sunny addition of mustard yellow walls; it coordinates perfectly with the rough timber shelving and stainless steel appliances, leaving a seriously striking and cheerful space. The impact of the mustard walls has been kept in check by the painted white cornices and skirting boards, ensuring that the crisp white ceiling preserves the room’s feeling openness and space.
Looking to add a subtle hint of colour, but don’t want to go all out and paint a wall? Consider understated patterned fabrics that hint at colour but leave the rest up to you—less or more! It’s your choice. The cushions are the perfect example of a speck of colour, impressive but subtle at the same time. Add these beauties to dark mushroom seating, with some raw or up-cycled timber furniture and you will have yourself a simple, trendy and effective living space.
Kitchen colour can be difficult to achieve—too much or too little and the impact of your statement will be overstated or lost. In this example the mustard yellow tone used is balance in perfect contrast with the dark black stained timber and stainless steel bench. This is a small kitchen, which has managed to inject some life and colour into the space with a perky and jovial hue.
Living in a studio apartment can present some serious design challenges in terms of how to use the space. Often the floor plan will dictate where the furniture can go, therefore decorating the interior can be where your imagination needs to come into play. This studio apartment shows how, with some key pieces of furniture, you can inject life and colour into a very small space. Mustard makes it’s appearance felt here in the form of several throw cushions and an Eames DSW chair—the brightness of these pieces, coupled with rustic dining table, great lighting, contrasting textures and wall colours contribute to this being a seriously successful studio design.
Decorating on a budget or in love with up cycled or vintage furniture? Head to your local second hand store and rummage the furniture section for any items that could be reconditioned. If digging through endless piles of less than enchanting furniture sounds truly horrid, head to a furniture or vintage store that deals in up cycled or reclaimed furniture; often you will pay slightly less and get something individual and distinct.