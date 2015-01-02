Choosing your hallway and entrance furniture

Hallway and entrance furniture can make or break a space—it is the first thing you see when you enter the house or apartment and it is the last thing you see when you or your guests leave. For this reason, it is imperative that the space is well-designed, spatially sound and relatively easy to transition to the next room. Finding the right furniture for this task can present design issues as well, raising a number of important questions—how much is too much? Will it encourage clutter? And do I have enough space for furniture or decoration?

The following examples will show how with a simple design and idea, any entrance space or hallway can function as a clever and pleasant thoroughfare between your spaces and the front door.