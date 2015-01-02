Choosing your hallway and entrance furniture

Hallway and entrance furniture can make or break a space—it is the first thing you see when you enter the house or apartment and it is the last thing you see when you or your guests leave. For this reason, it is imperative that the space is well-designed, spatially sound and relatively easy to transition to the next room. Finding the right furniture for this task can present design issues as well, raising a number of important questions—how much is too much? Will it encourage clutter? And do I have enough space for furniture or decoration?
The following examples will show how with a simple design and idea, any entrance space or hallway can function as a clever and pleasant thoroughfare between your spaces and the front door.
This design is superb, colourful and artistic while still being practical and minimal. The colours that are being used—blue, yellow and grey—all coordinate perfectly with the recycled timber crate. The use of the crate adds an industrial feel to the contemporary corridor and, paired with a piece of abstract art, brings depth and interest into what would have been a simple white hallway. Added to this is the usefulness of the yellow-topped stool and the shelving contained within the crate, perfect for storing letters, mail or decorative ornaments. Moreover, the crate offers storage but without the potential to accumulate junk or superfluous clutter; the only surface available is the stool and this ensures the hallway will not become a collection depot for mess and chaos. This mix between industrial and contemporary is in complete harmony here and is an easily replicated design that would work wonders in a corridor with small space, for those wanting to achieve a sense of colour and life in their entrance.
Black and white once again make an appearance, showing how timeless the pairing of these two contrasting tones can be. If you want a sleek, stylish and enduring space, consider this example—The large black-framed mirror, modern sleek console, chic lighting, statement chandelier and tiled floor all work together make this entrance hall the kind your guests will want to linger in, rather than dash out of. In addition to this, the console table has three practical and convenient drawers, meaning the clutter you normally leave out and about—keys, mail, receipts etc.—can all be stored safely away and prevent the space from becoming something shambolic and unkempt.
Are you looking for something a little more subtle and classic? Look no further than this lovely example, which demonstrates how you can enhance the vista from one room into another by incorporating a classic console table, mirror and floral decoration. To the main entrance hall, add a classically designed chair, contrasting modern console and another floral arrangement, and you have a very tasteful and spatially aware hallway/entrance. As these tables do not have any built in storage, you do run the risk of accumulating clutter, but the simplicity and refinement that this style brings to your abode is worth it.
Do you have a small and casual space, and you just don’t think any of these other console tables are going to look appropriate? Look no further than retro furniture, this simple, sleek yet unpretentious, table has a smoky duck egg blue top and thin maple wood legs, excellent for a smaller apartment or home. This choice is perfect for when space is of the essence and you simply need a cute statement piece for your entrance or hall that will function as a holder for gifts, mail, curiosities or perhaps just some fresh flowers.
Love highly decorative statement furniture pieces? Do you want to make an impression when someone enters you abode? Time to consider some lavish console design. This example demonstrates that a matching mirror and table can work perfectly if situated next to a simple white wall and some contrasting dark floorboards. Add classic or traditional lamp and shade, some abstract objet d’art, fluffy white rug and you have yourself a talking piece, a statement and a super stylish entrance or hall.