The Importance of curtains

Curtains are so much more than pieces of arbitrary material that keep the light out and give privacy at night. Like all aspects of interior design, the curtains play their part in the overall aesthetics of a given room, and the underlying composition of your home in general. Too often, a poor choice of curtain can make a huge difference to the ambiance and energy of your room. Rather than innocuous players in the background, the right selection of curtains can enhance the décor of your bedroom, lounge or dining rooms, and fuse with other interior design elements to neatly complete the piece. But where to start? Picking the right curtains can be an elusive, confusing task. Sometimes it’s hard to know exactly what will work with the rest of your interior elements.

Why not take a look at the following examples of crafty curtain work for a few fresh inspirations on how to pick the right materials to enhance your most intimate domestic spaces.