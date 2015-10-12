7 fabulous formal dining room sets!

The formal dining room is often the centrepiece of the house, a space replete with fine furnishings, lavish accessories, and a space to entertain friends and family. A formal dining space can take many different forms, from neat yet minimal, to lavish and extravagant. However, within all eating areas there are certain necessities to ensure a comfortable and functional environment. Firstly, a formal dining room set needs to easily accommodate the maximum number of guests you intend to entertain. If you have a small space you may only be able to fit a setting for four, while larger spaces may offer huge areas for 10 to 12 individuals. Whatever the size of setting you choose for your room, you still need to ensure your chairs are comfortable, and your furniture is stylish.
Here at homify we love a sophisticated formal dining space, and have compiled seven of our absolute favourites. Take a peek at the examples below, and get a little inspiration for your gorgeously renewed formal dining room.
One of our favourite spaces, this dining room evokes a comfortable conference style ambience. However, without feeling office-like, the room manages to exude warmth and style, with a bold dash of lavishness. Upholstered mid-century modern chairs are paired with a simple and long table, ensuring enough space for at least eight individuals. Warm timber tones keep the room feeling light and welcoming, with a hospitable and convivial approach. If you need some encouragement or help in attaining your desired look, speak to a professional interior designer, and create something gorgeous!
First on our list of fabulous formal dining sets, this colourful and lively room is sure to get you inspired! Featuring gorgeously upholstered seating, this space is a feast for the eyes. Yellow and green are employed to bring a sense of bright cheerfulness into the room, while the entire setting is mid-century modern in its ambience. Seating a table of eight, this is a stylish and large dining set. A beautiful interior, choose this style if you want something timeless, with a bold hint of eccentricity and life!
For those that prefer a 'less is more' approach, here is one setting that is sure to impress. From Artisans of Devizes, this room is sleek, chic, and ultra-fabulous. Modern in its design and style, the contemporary table and chairs employ an earthy, neutral hue, which ensures the space is muted yet striking. Again seating the typical eight individuals, the room looks as though it could easily offer more space if needed for extra guests.
For that warm and rich interior style, take a peek at this beautifully modern and ultra-sleek space. The colour scheme is generally a combination of darker tones, which have been matched with angular furniture. The table acts as a monolithic focal point for the room, and the chairs incorporate a sense of high-tech comfort. Exposed concrete hues, along with black and charcoal, add to the impressive nature of this space and create a memorable and mysterious aesthetic. A huge setting with 12 seats, this space would suit a large area, and could provide an area for dinner for up to 14-16 guests.
Art is a fabulous inclusion within many different rooms of one's house, but particularly as part of a dining space. This long and linear room utilises art to compliment the existing pieces of furniture and add detail to the eating area. A white colour scheme is employed to grant spaciousness, while the furniture is delicate and refined. Creating contrast, the black seating and dark timber table are beautifully chosen for this room, and the built-in joinery is a stunning addition too.
While a large and luxurious dining room set for 10-12 people may be your dream, you may find that you are simply short of space. These days we live in fairly compact homes, and a formal dining room may be a lavish addition that is not possible. Here in this example we see a gorgeous table and chairs for four individuals, with the possibility to add two more seats. The vibe is space age and sexy. A striking combination of pearlescent red Verner Panton chairs, with a simple chrome-legged table. If you love retro style, consider a setting such as this to enliven and brighten your home.
The final room we are taking a peek inside is a beautiful space from Concept Eight Architects. This dining set creates contrast within the area, and ensures bold yet timeless appeal. The modern pieces are effortlessly stylish, employing simple lines with dark hues. For an age-defiant space, think about incorporating either a dark colour scheme with light furniture, or in this case dark furniture with a spacious and bright interior.
