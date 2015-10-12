7 fabulous formal dining room sets!

The formal dining room is often the centrepiece of the house, a space replete with fine furnishings, lavish accessories, and a space to entertain friends and family. A formal dining space can take many different forms, from neat yet minimal, to lavish and extravagant. However, within all eating areas there are certain necessities to ensure a comfortable and functional environment. Firstly, a formal dining room set needs to easily accommodate the maximum number of guests you intend to entertain. If you have a small space you may only be able to fit a setting for four, while larger spaces may offer huge areas for 10 to 12 individuals. Whatever the size of setting you choose for your room, you still need to ensure your chairs are comfortable, and your furniture is stylish.

Here at homify we love a sophisticated formal dining space, and have compiled seven of our absolute favourites. Take a peek at the examples below, and get a little inspiration for your gorgeously renewed formal dining room.