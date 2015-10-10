Heavenly high gloss bathrooms

High gloss finishes are almost always associated with luxury, opulence and style. And what better place is there to impart such as lavish finish, than one's bathroom? Our bathrooms are more often than not our relaxing retreats, places we can go to rest, renew, and reinvigorate our bodies and our minds. In order to comfortably refresh ourselves, we need a stylish and sophisticated space. Today on homify we are taking a look at perfectly reflective washrooms, areas that sparkle, shine, and sing. From high gloss chrome bathtubs, to gleaming tiles, we have selected seven of our favourite designs.

If you are looking for some interior inspiration, or are thinking of renovating your bathroom, check out the images below, and plan your next home makeover with confidence and pizzazz!