8 shower baths that sparkle!

The shower bath combination has come a long way in terms of its style and design. Previously an awkward and often clunky bathroom necessity, this fixture can actually provide a sophisticated solution to a lack of floor space. Now, just because you are lacking in space for both a walk-in shower as well as a bathtub, doesn't mean you need to sacrifice one for the other.

These days our lives are fast-paced and generally rather busy, so the desire for a long and luxurious bath is often relinquished for the ease of a quick splash in the shower. Nevertheless, owning a shower doesn't mean you have to give up the bath completely. Enter the shower bath! A wonderful invention for those looking to ensure luxury within their bathrooms, as well as convenience.

If you would like to check out some brilliant shower baths, take a look at the following examples and ensure your bathroom is comfortable as well as it is practical.