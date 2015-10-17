8 shower baths that sparkle!

The shower bath combination has come a long way in terms of its style and design. Previously an awkward and often clunky bathroom necessity, this fixture can actually provide a sophisticated solution to a lack of floor space. Now, just because you are lacking in space for both a walk-in shower as well as a bathtub, doesn't mean you need to sacrifice one for the other.
These days our lives are fast-paced and generally rather busy, so the desire for a long and luxurious bath is often relinquished for the ease of a quick splash in the shower. Nevertheless, owning a shower doesn't mean you have to give up the bath completely. Enter the shower bath! A wonderful invention for those looking to ensure luxury within their bathrooms, as well as convenience.
If you would like to check out some brilliant shower baths, take a look at the following examples and ensure your bathroom is comfortable as well as it is practical.
The shower bath combination we are taking a look at is this gorgeously rich and intriguing design. With a shower curtain that matches the surrounding blue colour scheme, this room is beautifully compiled and designed. A sleek white cupboard adds to the space saving nature of the room, and the entire bathing area feels serene and tranquil.
Clean, luxurious, and ultra-stylish, what more could one wish for in a bathroom? This bathroom is wonderfully designed with opulence, as well as practicality in mind. The shower bath truly sparkles, not only from the gleaming chrome fittings, but also the floor to ceiling marble tiles. Here the contrast for the room is created using a timber toned outer for the bath section of the wash station. This looks both interesting and unique.
One of the best features of a shower bath is its ability to save space within a smaller or compact bathroom. This example from Concept Eight Architects, is a great indication of that notion. Here the room is compact, but still features enough room for a full-size tub. However, fitting a shower and a bath would crowd the area and impact on the spacious feeling of the room. The solution: a stylish and sophisticated combination!
By Cato Creative we see the next stylish and sparkling shower bath. This room is a little different, instead of employing a white colour scheme throughout; the designers have chosen to include a bright blue ceiling. Surprisingly this doesn't affect the aesthetic of the space, nor the ambience, and instead ensures a clean and sleek design. Highly enjoyable, this shower includes a large rain shower head for maximum indulgence.
For that vintage feeling designers can often employ many different textures and surfaces. Here in this example we see a bath shower that evokes a retro vibe, while still ensuring it is modern and contemporary. The subway style tiling is the key to the overall look and appearance of the room, and adds to the uniqueness of the bath shower combination.
Black and white are made for each other! This colour combination is an effortlessly stylish and timeless choice. Here the shower bath is a key element of the design for the space, and looks beautifully sleek contained within this compact washroom. The design is modular in its form and shape, with an octagonal sink, and square tiling. The shower bath is the saviour of this room, offering comfort as well as panache.
An oft-overlooked design, the L-shaped bath is a great solution to the narrowness of a bath. Here in this image we see a L-shaped shower bath that maximises the area at the end of the bath, ensuring there is adequate room to utilise the shower to its full potential. The bath also includes water jets for that extra indulgent opulence.
Families, along with individuals and couples, are tending to live in more compact spaces and homes. For this reason it is often handy to maximise rooms with smart features. The shower bath is one such feature. Here in this family friendly bathroom we see a white and bright space that has everything one could need or require. The bath is perfect for little ones at night, but the convenience of the shower is not neglected or forgotten either.
