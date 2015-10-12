Today on homify we have an exciting and truly unbelievable list of gorgeous British homes! The United Kingdom has long been known for its wide ranging and eclectic mix of architecture, from lavish Victorian mansions to ultra-contemporary micro dwellings making up our country’s collection of cute and beautiful houses.
Offering such a huge selection to choose from, it was almost impossible to elect merely 10! However, after a long process of investigating, culling and selecting we have nominated 10 beautiful UK homes based on a diverse criteria.
Firstly, the house needed to be a functional and liveable dwelling and secondly, one that is replete with a host of different characteristics and features. The residence had to be inhabited as well as radiating charm or charisma.
Without further ado, take a peek at the following 10 beautiful houses below (designed by some of the UK’s most impressive Architects), and journey into Britain's most sought-after and stylish properties.
The first dwelling on our list and coming in at 10th place is this gorgeously beautiful house. Located in Thames Ditton, the five-bedroom detached residence is a fairytale dream come true. Boasting 2300 sq.ft, the house has undergone a complete transformation and is now a light-filled and bright abode. We love everything about this property, from its new rear extension and entertaining spaces, to the adorable blue front door. It is the ideal British dream home!
At 9th place we travel to the beautiful city of Bath to take a peek at this Grade II listed former Meeting House. This home embodies everything that is fabulous about contemporary additions contrasted against traditional architecture. The rustic stonework of the original structure is enhanced by the inclusion of a new extension. With abundant glazing and a chic effortlessness, this home is bucolic beauty at its best!
Built into a hillside and utilising the available natural resources, this home is an energy efficient masterpiece. Constructed on the site of a former piggery within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), this dwelling is intriguing, interesting and very unique!
Attaining a Highly Commended by The Sunday Times’ British Homes Awards 2013, this dwelling in Bow, London is a truly original home. With a budget of £1.5 million, the 500 sq.mt former derelict office block has been transformed into a luxurious and sleek home. Previously a warehouse/factory, this development highlights the ingenuity and creativity seen throughout London, in modifying disused structures and reinvigorating them into fabulous residences.
Moving into 6th place on our top 10, this self-build house in the Oxford countryside really takes the biscuit! Constructed with an unbelievably tight budget, this home features a no-frills design. Beautiful homes needn't be fancy and opulent; this dwelling is a stylish and sophisticated abode that utilises timber panels to create a cubist dream home.
To create a stylish design that suits your taste, contact a professional architect, and ensure you get the home you desire!
For the ultimate in luxury new build homes take a look at this mammoth abode. Set in matured gardens, this 16,000 sq.ft property features extensive entertaining spaces, a 600 sq.ft swimming pool, six bedrooms, triple garaging and a staff wing. Truly an opulent and outrageously luxurious home!
Mew homes are one of the most highly sought-after houses in England. Featuring a Grade II listing and gorgeous uninterrupted garden views, this dwelling is a stylish and classic home. Fully refurbished with a new rear extension, we love this abode for its refined and charming character. A London classic is our choice for 4th place on this top 10 list!
Who says homes need to have four walls? Here at 3rd place we have The Exbury Egg. Featuring a spherical egg-like construction of timber panels, this dwelling is ingenious, inventive and highly original. Inside this small one bedroom home there is a cooking space, relaxation hammock, bed and wet room. Everything one could possibly require for a little rest and respite.
Situated on the Hebridean Isle of Coll lies this gorgeously renovated and restored mid 1700s house. As the first lime-built house on the island, it features a white appearance that distinguishes it from the rest of the surrounding architecture. 150 years after it was built, the owners have lovingly restored it, employing new buildings and keeping the original structure. This dwelling is oozing history and style and takes 2nd place on our Beautiful Home's of Britain list!
Last, certainly not least, and taking home our number 1 place for most beautiful home is Klippan House. This mammoth mansion was recently purchased and updated with a huge budget.
Featuring a completely overhauled and restored exterior, the house is a striking piece of English architecture and boasts a refurbished and reconfigured interior. With sleek lines, industrial elements and elaborate glazing, we have fallen head over heels for this unbelievable home.
We felt that 10 examples of pretty houses in the UK just weren’t enough – so we decided to add two more (who knows what it might inspire in you?).
First up is this delightful design in rural Hampshire that demands a double take. That’s thanks to this beautiful house’s various extensions, walls, stone, and glass all embedded into the hillside, causing the more modern side of the property to virtually rise out of the ground. 10 out of 10 for visual splendour, wouldn’t you agree?
Located in a conservation area in West London’s Brook Green, this project incorporated the merging of two neighbouring houses into one beautiful home. And as you can see, the architects had a lot of fun showing off their creativity via material contrasting – just the interiors alone are worth a look at this super cute house.
