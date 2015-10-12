The homify guide to roof tiles

The roof: an often daunting and colossal chore that every homeowner will undoubtedly have to deal with at least once in their home's life. But where does one start? Today on homify we are going to take a look at one type of room in particular: the tiled roof. There are countless styles and designs available on the market today, and for a novice it can be a tricky and disheartening task. There are plenty of different materials on offer, each with their advantages and disadvantages. From concrete, to clay, to synthetic options, the choices are almost endless. Before making a final decision, work out your budget, chat to a professional, and ensure you get the right roof tile for your home.

If you would like to see some stylish examples, with a few handy tips and tricks, check out our guide below, and make your next purchase with confidence.