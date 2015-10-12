Your browser is out-of-date.

The homify guide to roof tiles

Wistanton Cottage , Simon Gill Architects
The roof: an often daunting and colossal chore that every homeowner will undoubtedly have to deal with at least once in their home's life. But where does one start? Today on homify we are going to take a look at one type of room in particular: the tiled roof. There are countless styles and designs available on the market today, and for a novice it can be a tricky and disheartening task. There are plenty of different materials on offer, each with their advantages and disadvantages. From concrete, to clay, to synthetic options, the choices are almost endless. Before making a final decision, work out your budget, chat to a professional, and ensure you get the right roof tile for your home. 

If you would like to see some stylish examples, with a few handy tips and tricks, check out our guide below, and make your next purchase with confidence. 

Colourful clay

Guildford House, C7 architects
Clay is a wonderful choice when it comes to re-roofing your home. Here in this example we see how the clay tile has been easily matched with a timber dormer window, and adds to the gable effect of the roof. Clay tiles have been around for centuries, with plentiful use seen throughout Ancient Greece. Suiting a range of different aesthetics, clay tiles can be fabricated in a range of different interlocking shapes and designs. Ensure your clay tiles are correctly sealed using a waterproof glaze, and enjoy this striking 100% sustainable and recyclable roofing option.

Shingle roofing

Structural glass linkway Ion Glass
Shingles are an extremely popular roofing option, which can suit many different properties, from heritage homes to contemporary dwellings. Shingles come in numerous shapes and styles, and can be manufactured from a variety of materials. Wood, slate, fibre cement, metal, plastic, and bitumen are common, while these days there are also 100% recycled tiles available. If you are considering a shingle roof, speak to a professional roofer about getting the correct colour and style to suit your existing property.

And if you would like to learn more about roof shingles, check out our other Ideabook: Guide to shingle roofing

Stylish slate

Single Storey Extension, Roxborough Rd, London Building Renovation
Slate is one of the oldest and most beautiful styles of roof available. Installed by a professional slater, these roofs exude lavishness and historic refinement. Usually fixed with nails or hooks, in the UK the fixing is typically double nails into timber battens, or sarking boards in Scotland and Northern Ireland. The benefits of slate include an extremely low water absorption rate of less than 0.4%. This means they are practically waterproof, and do not require extra processing before use. Lasting several hundred years, natural slate is both elegant and timeless. Choose this roof if you want your home to evoke a sense of luxury and class.

A combination of roofs

Colchester Kitchen, Rousseau
If you are considering a new extension for your home, and would like to experiment with a fusion of styles, an architect may recommend two differing types of roofs. Here in this example we see a new contemporary addition that has utilised a flat roof along with the original structure's slate roof. The result is a beautiful combination that evokes a sense of modernity, without sacrificing the original heritage style of the home. 

Picking a shape

Wistanton Cottage , Simon Gill Architects
Choosing a shape for your roof may be one of the most important things you consider before re-roofing. You may choose to use the existing style of roof, or perhaps something a little different. Here in this image we are treated to a view of the new rear timber extension that has employed a wild and bold shape and form. The roof appears to be flat, with a side sloping tiled space that juxtaposes nicely against the traditional slate roof, yet stills adds an eclectic and interesting aesthetic. 

Which is your favourite type of roof tile? We'd love to hear from you in the comments below!

No, Thanks