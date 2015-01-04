The luxury of a freestanding bathtub

To bathe in style in one’s own quarters was once a luxury enjoyed only by royalty and rulers. Since the days of the Romans and the ancient Greeks, bathing in lavish surrounds adorned with marble and architectural beauty was considered one of the most important and privileged activities in human life. Some things never change. Thankfully, one thing that has is the ability for commoners like you and I to enjoy all the decadent bathing pleasures of ancient times in the comfort of our own homes, and when it comes to bathing in style, nothing comes close to a freestanding bathtub (except perhaps a fully fledged Roman bathing house). The ultimate in domestic style, elegance and luxury, the freestanding bathtub could be considered the Roman bath of modern life, that little bit of extra delight for you to kick back away from the rigours of a busy lifestyle and unwind in the midst of opulence and grandeur.

Take a look at these glorious examples of modern freestanding bathtubs and use them for inspiration to turn your bathroom into the palatial bathing house it could be.