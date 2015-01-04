The luxury of a freestanding bathtub

To bathe in style in one’s own quarters was once a luxury enjoyed only by royalty and rulers. Since the days of the Romans and the ancient Greeks, bathing in lavish surrounds adorned with marble and architectural beauty was considered one of the most important and privileged activities in human life. Some things never change. Thankfully, one thing that has is the ability for commoners like you and I to enjoy all the decadent bathing pleasures of ancient times in the comfort of our own homes, and when it comes to bathing in style, nothing comes close to a freestanding bathtub (except perhaps a fully fledged Roman bathing house). The ultimate in domestic style, elegance and luxury, the freestanding bathtub could be considered the Roman bath of modern life, that little bit of extra delight for you to kick back away from the rigours of a busy lifestyle and unwind in the midst of opulence and grandeur.
Take a look at these glorious examples of modern freestanding bathtubs and use them for inspiration to turn your bathroom into the palatial bathing house it could be.
All aboard the silver boat! Coddle and envelope yourself in this amazing silver finish freestanding bath vessel. Replete with vintage olive and lime pastiche tile-work on the walls and ceiling, stunningly spacious shower accompaniment, high ceilings with elegant chandelier, this bathroom leaves nothing to be desired. If that’s not enough to entice, keep the steamy bath air even more toasty—and the mood ever more romantic—plant a few logs of wood into the in-built period fireplace and bask in its fiery glow, and the passionate warmth of mantelpiece candlelight too.
Now this is the place to bathe! What a wonder this decadent, cavernous bathroom space is—the designers here have maximised the sense of cosiness by paradoxically adding as little as possible to a very large floor plan. Dark wood floors give a sense of intimate welcome and grounded calm, while the wide, square warehouse windows, searching dramatically out to expansive views, supplant an immediate sense of freedom and wonder. Minimalist bath fittings add a nice perfunctory touch, while the high ceilings invite free thinking and boundless relaxation. And what a bathtub! Symmetrical white, deep and wide and immaculately decadent— this room cannot help but make everyone you know incredibly jealous!
Another example of delicate, refined bathing—a traditional, deep, curved almost rectangular white freestanding bathtub with rain shower to the side, overlooking a dazzling outdoor window view. Seamless white toned floor and contemporary vanity gives this decadent spa-like bathroom a distinct Scandinavian flavour, with roll down outdoor shutter for privacy.
This spacious, wide-brim freestanding bath pod works incredibly well in contrasting harmony with the rest of the room—the rectangular shaped vanity and mirrors, all coordinating neatly against the continuity of the streaked-marble walls and floor. Smaller windows are matched with an inbuilt television screen to improve the spaciousness of the room and provide hours of cosy entertainment.
For that upmarket, plush, yet understated country elegance, this design shows the way forward—making the absolute most with a warm and comfortable space, employing a freestanding classic deep white bathtub with brass feet, positioned thoughtfully by window views and artfully appointed with floral motif throw cushions to engender a real sense of bath time cosiness and luxury.
Your own private contemporary sauna! Why not deck out your apartment with something as effortlessly plush as this neat example? Here, classic white tiles and white ceiling contrast dark grey slate floor tiles for an intimate vibrancy, while the gorgeous freestanding bathtub is given ample space by the shower area. Bright, light, with a Zen sensibility—a modern bathroom delight.
The beauty of the freestanding bathtub is exactly that—it is freestanding, which means on principle it ought to be the stand out showpiece of your bathroom. So, where else to position the bathtub but centre stage?
With a prolific bathtub like this, bathing becomes the main event! The room ought to revolve around it. This impressive modern bathroom certainly knows who the star of the show is—the classic deep white freestanding bath at the centre of everything, neatly brought together by chic sheer glass panelled shower, slender basin and vanity mirror and delightful wall art.