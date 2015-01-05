Serene spaces

To quote Frank Costanza, “Serenity now!” For many, our fast paced lives give us little serenity, now or any other time away from the hectic rigours of work, family and/or children. When we do get a moment of solace, it is often in the form of a relaxing hot bath or shower. Our bathroom is our haven, our sanctuary, and a place where we can go, lock the door and escape from the world for even just a short period. So why not ensure the bathroom is a place for just that—a serene and peaceful place, where you can settle into a warm and luxurious bathtub, clear your head and let the day wash over you. This stunning example, which can only be described as the utmost luxury in bathrooms, has floor to ceiling windows to two of the 4 walls, a huge bespoke tub and a view to let the mind rest and breathe. Creating or mimicking this space can however seem problematic and unachievable, especially, if like most of us, you are working with a lot less space. Small changes, such as a fresh lick of white paint, a new larger bathtub and some soft subtle fragrance can do wonders for a space. Just add candles, soft lighting, plush towels, a good book, and you are well on your way to serenity.