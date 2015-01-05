Serene spaces

In a world of styles, fashions, trends and bents, there’s so many ways to furnish a home. You can go for all kinds of effects and attempt to deliver all kinds of moods, but whatever the décor and theme you end up going for, there’s one timeless element that ought to the underlying essence beneath all domestic designs—serenity! The home ought to be truly relaxing and calm, a place of refuge and respite, especially in today’s rapid event world. Who wouldn’t want serenity in their home? Here are a few nifty examples on how to get there.
To quote Frank Costanza, “Serenity now!” For many, our fast paced lives give us little serenity, now or any other time away from the hectic rigours of work, family and/or children. When we do get a moment of solace, it is often in the form of a relaxing hot bath or shower. Our bathroom is our haven, our sanctuary, and a place where we can go, lock the door and escape from the world for even just a short period. So why not ensure the bathroom is a place for just that—a serene and peaceful place, where you can settle into a warm and luxurious bathtub, clear your head and let the day wash over you. This stunning example, which can only be described as the utmost luxury in bathrooms, has floor to ceiling windows to two of the 4 walls, a huge bespoke tub and a view to let the mind rest and breathe. Creating or mimicking this space can however seem problematic and unachievable, especially, if like most of us, you are working with a lot less space. Small changes, such as a fresh lick of white paint, a new larger bathtub and some soft subtle fragrance can do wonders for a space. Just add candles, soft lighting, plush towels, a good book, and you are well on your way to serenity.
A child’s space is just as important when considering the atmosphere and ambience of a room. We want to create a world for our little ones that encourages them to grow, helps them to achieve and, most of all, allows them to feel safe and comfortable. It is for this reason that we need to consider how their space affects them—is it crowded, stuffy or disorganised? Children are sponges to their environment and with a higgledy-piggledy room comes a messy child. This gorgeous example of a child’s wonderland bedroom is the ultimate in cool kids rooms—stylish and serene, yet fun and alluring. Obviously most of us do not have the space to create such a utopia; this design can be achieved in a smaller space with a bespoke bed, white paint and some delicate wallpaper. Ensure you include some bright elements such as toys and throw cushions for your child’s paradise, and let their imagination run wild.
What is better than relaxing in the sun with some good company, good food and a fine wine? The answer is nothing, and this design proves that a space can achieve the perfect balance between relaxation, style and functionality. The entertainers dream, this calm space blends modernist furniture with contemporary pieces, polished tile flooring and warm timber walls to create a space that is tranquil and full of character. Lots of space to take some time out with friends and family, the size of this terrace allows more than just a catch up; host a small bash, or invite your friends over for a relaxing Sunday chat—with a terrace like this, it will be difficult to want to head indoors. To enhance your current tranquil terrace, consider the deco styled furniture and bursts of colour throughout the design. This can be achieved in your own abode by adding greenery in the form of palms and evergreen shrubs, and additionally, boost the atmosphere and invest in a comfortable patio chair and table—it will look great, as well as being unbelievably useful, while encourage the restful ambience of your outdoor space.
Warm fire, stunning view, armchair, soft lighting, and peace and quiet—it’s hard to achieve when you have such a hectic and fast paced lifestyle. That is why it is all the more important to ensure you have a retreat in your home, a place you can go to shut out the busy world and instead unfurl, unravel and unwind your mind. Refuge is crucial to rejuvenating the energy needed to power a busy routine and existence. This example is truly a magnificent hideaway. The modern furniture is coupled with soft, warm finishes—dark mushroom walls, exposed timber beams and matt timber flooring all contribute to the soft moodiness of this abode. Coupled with an open burner and magnificent view, the biggest problem with the space will be trying to leave it! If you are missing the mountainous view and contemporary dwelling, consider some simple changes to your space: pick warm toned colours and indulge with fine furnishings and plush textiles—these straightforward modifications will make all the different when you choose to disentangle your weary psyche.