Interesting natural wall textures

When it comes to interior walls, it’s not just about paint colour and tone. To explore the maximum potential of your interior spaces, there’s a whole other dimension to consider—texture. Blessed with choice, there is such a vast range of different options when it comes to interior wall finishes, especially natural materials. But which to choose? Igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, man-made, brick or timber? Each needs to be sealed differently and each creates a different atmosphere, so it’s important to really consider what you want to achieve with your rooms from the outset and consider the attributes of each in order to deliver the right kind of mood and effect. For a bit of savvy natural texture guidance, take a look at the neat examples of below and get inspired!