We often talk in a grand way about our sweeping visions for interior design—impressive high ceilings, architectural features, spaciousness, and well-considered stylistic elements like the choice of wall and ceiling paint and furniture configurations. When it comes to kitchen functionality, the big stuff is crucial to get right—but never forget the power of the little things. The kitchen is a space where ease of use and effortless day-to-day functionality is paramount. For this reason, it’s really worth give a little thought to the kinds of accessories you might choose to employ in your kitchen space—whether they be space-saving methods, handy inclusions to enhance functionality, or neat things that just make your kitchen that little bit more inviting to work with. Thankfully, there’s heaps of nifty kitchen accessories that you ought to consider for your kitchen—check out the following few examples and spark some idea inspiration on how to make yours stand out from the pack.
Drowning in utensils and kitchen bits and pieces and don’t have enough storage space to hold it all? Firstly, who said your cupboards had to be huge, bulky, closed-off units that take up all your precious kitchen space? Who said that they even need to be stored in a traditional way? This kitchen offers the perfect blend of solutions to combat both of these qualms—shallow wallside storage units have been affixed to the walls, which give good space for your glasses, stove top coffee makers and other accoutrements, while all those rogue colanders and saucepans hang out together looking cool on sturdy wall-fastened rods. Not only are you saving heaps of space, but with all your gear on show like this, it’s like your kitchen is putting on a performance—to rapturous applause!
Sick of having all your herbs far from reach in the far depths of the backyard, or out in the cold by the window sill? Far from convenient when you’re in the throes of whipping up delicious lunches and dinners! Thankfully, there’s an ideal solution—this neat, innovative Bulbo herb station, providing ample space for your most important and well-used herb pots in a well-lit stage. So well lit in fact that it’s equipped with LED lamplight to help your herbs grow too! Not only that, but they’re energy saving and highly easy to use. Neat!
One thing to learn from years of slaving away in the kitchen is that having a great set of sharp kitchen knives is one of the best things you can invest in. Life is just too short for blunt blades! But you also don’t want those neat, gleaming investments hiding away in storage drawers where they can inflict damage, or be inconvenient to the flow of your food preparations. This Wüsthof magnetic blade holder can be effortlessly affixed to any kitchen wall surface, affording absolute convenience for the budding chef. Show your sharp ones off and always have them close by.
Garbage and refuse can be a real blight on the harmony and cleanliness of a kitchen space. Poor use of rubbish and recycling bins can lead to unnecessary clutter, undesirable scraps on the floor and walls, and foul odours that you just don’t want proximate to food preparation and consumption. While we are more conscious of separating our recyclables at the source these days, we often forget how important it is to install quality, adequate bins for the purpose, instead battling with miniscule, fiddly bins that cause more stress and trouble than they’re worth. Here’s a fine solution in this example—a five-piece interlocking team of sturdy triangular bins: a recycling station made of recycled goods! Slim and out of the way, it doesn’t get much more convenient or environmentally friendly than this neat setup.
It might not seem like the most ‘in-vogue’ household trimming, but perhaps it’s about to come back into style. Old is new again with this dainty pantry addition—the classic, and highly perfunctory spice rack! How else would you corral all that oregano and garam masala in the one spot? As exemplified in this nifty example, you can effortlessly fasten a neat wooden spice wall to the rear side of your pantry—fabulously convenient, without compromising wall space or your kitchen aesthetics.
Wine lovers know the thrill of having a sumptuous selection of the finest grape in the hold of their own abode. But why hide all those fabulously delicious bottles away underground in the dank cellar when you can proudly display them wherever you like. Consider one of these ingenious roving wine cellars—a mobile wall of wine! Load this wooden fold with all you finest vintages, and have them on show wherever and whenever you want them.