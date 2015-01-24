We often talk in a grand way about our sweeping visions for interior design—impressive high ceilings, architectural features, spaciousness, and well-considered stylistic elements like the choice of wall and ceiling paint and furniture configurations. When it comes to kitchen functionality, the big stuff is crucial to get right—but never forget the power of the little things. The kitchen is a space where ease of use and effortless day-to-day functionality is paramount. For this reason, it’s really worth give a little thought to the kinds of accessories you might choose to employ in your kitchen space—whether they be space-saving methods, handy inclusions to enhance functionality, or neat things that just make your kitchen that little bit more inviting to work with. Thankfully, there’s heaps of nifty kitchen accessories that you ought to consider for your kitchen—check out the following few examples and spark some idea inspiration on how to make yours stand out from the pack.