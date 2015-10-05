Modernising an old-fashioned British bungalow

Following in the footsteps of their many successful residential projects, the professionals at ID Architecture have produced one of this year's most outstanding home renovations. The design team have completely reconfigured an old, run-down home and transformed it into the type of house most of us would gravitate towards.

Employing cutting edge technology that's in-line with all the hottest trends, we can appreciate how the contemporary design of the home is completely unique and is something to behold. So, without any further introduction necessary, let's take a tour!