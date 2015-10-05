Modernising an old-fashioned British bungalow

Following in the footsteps of their many successful residential projects, the professionals at ID Architecture have produced one of this year's most outstanding home renovations. The design team have completely reconfigured an old, run-down home and transformed it into the type of house most of us would gravitate towards.
Employing cutting edge technology that's in-line with all the hottest trends, we can appreciate how the contemporary design of the home is completely unique and is something to behold. So, without any further introduction necessary, let's take a tour!
Most would be surprised to find out that this was how the home used to look like before the renovation began.
It's difficult to make out any of the homes features that have been retained. However, if you look closely enough you'll be able to pick out a couple.
The home that stood before is now long gone. What stands now is an outstanding home that hosts an intriguing relationship between form and materials.
It's difficult to start anywhere in particular since there's so much to appreciate about the home's new outlook but perhaps it's the home's chimney that's the most fascinating feature. The chimney design was actually inspired by the spire of the nearby town church and now provides a vertical emphasis that appears to complement both buildings.
From this perspective we can see how the combination of charcoal bricks, richly-stained timber cladding and a white render give the home a diverse appearance from material, colour and texture.
Windows are placed in diverse locations on the building, with most being of differing sizes and styles, all of which contribute to the home's unique contemporary style. You'll also notice from this perspective the slide-able glass doors that open up the inside of the home to the freshly paved outdoor setting.
Soaring ceilings, an open-plan layout and full-height glass doors establish a refined elegance throughout the expansive living room.
Couches have been placed facing each other to create an inclusive setting where conversations take priority. These sofas can also easily be moved around if the family wishes to open up the space to create a different setting for social gatherings.
It's difficult to look past the amazing effect created in the kitchen by the colour scheme, consisting of only black and white.
Lavishly appointed throughout, the kitchen includes stone work surfaces, seamless cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. It seems only the best quality features have been included in this kitchen to ensure the owners can enjoy cooking in a space that's dedicated towards creating good food.
Drawing the eye immediately upon entering the main bathroom is the standalone bathtub. Sitting centrally, the tub is a modern inclusion and is the epitome of luxury—a special treat for the owners to enjoy whenever they please.
Elsewhere, the bathroom is fitted with perfectly chosen features that have been tailored to optimise and enhance every inch of available space. We particularly love the spotlights that can be dimmed to create a certain mood for the ultimate bath time experience.
Overall, we have really enjoyed taking a tour of this amazing transformation. It just goes to show that almost any home—even one of traditional style architecture—can be transformed into a modern home with the right expertise.
Both on the inside and out there was interesting and amazing design quality on display, which is bound to inspire anyone considering renovating their own home.
