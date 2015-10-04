Top 5 Projects of the Week: Ultimate Backyards to a Revived Cottage Ruin

This week at homify we had a surprising collection of your favourite top 5 projects! From inspirational and inventive to classy and crazy, this has been one of the most random collection of projects that have made the top 5 list. You've been inspired by 6 ultimate backyard retreats, where we showed you a selection of contemporary and modern to futuristic and innovative ideas for your backyard; and you have also been curious about an extraordinary ruined Spanish cottage that became a true dream home. Sit back, relax and if for any reason you may have missed the action this week, here are the top 5 projects that made the cut.