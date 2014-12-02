Why decorate with white? | Hampstead Design Hub

There is something ever so visually pleasing about an all-white interior. It evokes positive thoughts of purity, cleanliness, comfort, and calm; all the while remaining simple, yet powerful. Any room of your apartment or house will benefit when decorated with white as a dominant theme. Hampstead Design Hub are a London-based interior design and creative consultancy studio, who provide their expertise for both residential and commercial projects. Hampstead Design Hub know all too well the visual impact white has on an interior, as evident in this inner city apartment, where white reigns supreme in all rooms. From the kitchen to the bedroom, let us show you how decorating in all-white can have a positive effect on both you and your family at home.
While cities such as London become more densely populated, and homes become more and more expensive, the average size of a home in Britain has nearly halved since the 1920s. The average size of a one-bed flat in the UK is said to be now roughly the same size as a Tube carriage, which is a scary thought, right? With homes becoming smaller and smaller, interior designers are adapting their concepts to give enclosed spaces a feel of openness; all with the aim of making a space feel bigger. As bathrooms are often the last room to be considered for space in inner-city dwellings, in order to make it feel like you are not getting ready for work in a closet, Hampstead Design Hub have given this modern bathroom the theme of all-white, giving an illusion of a bigger space, aided by a good source of natural light and the large mirror.
White is a colour that conjures thoughts of a fresh, clean and hygienic space, which is why it is a great colour for the kitchen. Leaving nothing to hide, a white kitchen is easy to clean, as all the little stains that are inevitable in a kitchen can be spotted easily, and cleaned up. Kitted out with modern, stainless steel appliances, many Sundays in winter are sure to be spent baking in this elegant kitchen.
Another great advantage of white is that it is ever adaptable, with accentuating colour easily mixed and matched, adapting and changing as seasons do. Decorating too heavily with colour can affect our mood, so with a predominately white lounge setting, shrouded in natural light, it is hard to deny a feeling of relaxation in this polished apartment lounge room. We particularly enjoy the white throw blankets and plush pile rug.
White is undeniably cosy and calming, so why not use its positive effects in the room that calls for the most relaxing setting—the bedroom? Who can deny that cosy feeling of a sleep-in on the weekend, sunk deep into the duvet, surrounded by soft pillows, shrouded in soft white linens. With ample natural light, and some small window planters carefully chosen by Hampstead Design Hub, this bedroom is certainly snug. White is a great way to give new life to old furniture, too. So, if you have an old sideboard for example, it will feel completely new and refreshed with a fresh lick of bright white paint.
If you were sceptical of white maybe being too boring, cold or sterile, hopefully the interior of this refined apartment designed completely by Hampstead Design Hub has made you reconsider white as a beautiful and practical decorating theme.
