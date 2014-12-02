Why decorate with white? | Hampstead Design Hub

White is undeniably cosy and calming, so why not use its positive effects in the room that calls for the most relaxing setting—the bedroom? Who can deny that cosy feeling of a sleep-in on the weekend, sunk deep into the duvet, surrounded by soft pillows, shrouded in soft white linens. With ample natural light, and some small window planters carefully chosen by Hampstead Design Hub, this bedroom is certainly snug. White is a great way to give new life to old furniture, too. So, if you have an old sideboard for example, it will feel completely new and refreshed with a fresh lick of bright white paint.

If you were sceptical of white maybe being too boring, cold or sterile, hopefully the interior of this refined apartment designed completely by Hampstead Design Hub has made you reconsider white as a beautiful and practical decorating theme.

