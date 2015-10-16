Great home décor idea: ceiling drapes

Ceiling drapes can have such a grand, dramatic impact on a room. Originally just seen in event locations, such as weddings, ceiling drapes are increasingly being used within the home to create a look that is truly eye catching.

This look creates a wow factor of its own, adding elegance and high end design to a favourite room. Go big with this grand décor gesture by covering the entire ceiling or start small with just a section!

Check out these different ceiling drapes for creative ideas on transforming a room into something magical.