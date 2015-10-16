Great home décor idea: ceiling drapes

Ceiling drapes can have such a grand, dramatic impact on a room. Originally just seen in event locations, such as weddings, ceiling drapes are increasingly being used within the home to create a look that is truly eye catching.
This look creates a wow factor of its own, adding elegance and high end design to a favourite room. Go big with this grand décor gesture by covering the entire ceiling or start small with just a section!
Check out these different ceiling drapes for creative ideas on transforming a room into something magical.
Wow. That's the first word that comes to mind when seeing this gorgeous, dramatic ceiling draping. Forget about the rest of the room, the eyes are instantly drawn upward to this stunning ceiling. The fabrics use neutral colours of an eggshell colour and a taupe to create this look. The light colours still allow for the room to look light and airy even with the entire ceiling covered in fabric. The neutral colours also add to the regal look of the room, matching nicely with the furniture. This stunning ceiling drape is an example of how to do it in superior, grand elegance!
This ceiling drape brings in a very elegant colour to this room, gold, to create an eye catching look that transforms this bedroom into a five star resort. The fabric is lovely, light, and airy. It hangs over the bed, creating a regal fortress. The fabric can be rolled up or down, to create privacy if desired. This gold ceiling drape is the perfect touch to an elegant room that feels like a retreat in a far away land.
This child's bedroom has the sweetest nook that is perfect for ceiling draping. Over the bed, the draping uses bright colours of green, yellow, and purple to play up the girlish theme. The draping frames the triangular shape of the ceiling, creating the cool look of a top of a house. The draping is interwoven, so the colours all mix together. Finally pieces of the fabric hang low, framing the bed perfectly.
This bedroom looks like a room at a five star hotel. Live like this everyday by adding ceiling drapes. The ceiling drapes here are not too overwhelming and instead add a nice, elegant touch of design to the room. The draping is constrained to a small section of the room, designated as a sitting area. The white fabric drapes low from the ceiling, and then additional fabric continues on to the floor. The white colour feels classy and high end, definitely going with the rest of this room. For a perfect touch of elegance and class, try these ceiling drapes that give this bedroom a boudoir vibe.
Create a cosy retreat by adding ceiling drapes right over a bed. This bedroom looks ultra comfortable and inviting, thanks to the ceiling drapes. The two contrasting colours continue throughout the room with the bedding and window coverings. The burnt orange shade feel like a lovely fall day. The drapes begin about halfway on the slanted ceiling and fall back behind the bed, creating a sort of roof for the bed that is full of character. Overall this bedroom looks way too welcoming to ever leave, thanks to the unique ceiling drapes.
This bedroom looks like it's fit for a queen, thanks to the regal ceiling drapes. The drape is placed high on the ceiling and hovers over the bed, creating a crown effect. The fabric is super light, soft, and romantic. It flows down from the ceiling and ties to the headboard of the bed, creating a frame. The ceiling drape highlights the bed, making it become a grand, regal centerpiece of this bedroom. This bedroom has all the fixings for an elegant, royal feel. The ceiling drape takes this look to the next level. Live like a queen with this soft ceiling drape.
Add fun style to a children's bedroom by adding a ceiling drape. Don't be deterred by odd shape rooms or ceilings, every space is usable. This ceiling drape covers the slanted part of the room and is the perfect touch of style in this super bright and creative child's room. A single piece of fabric is used to drape over the slanted wall. At the top of the fabric a fun yellow fabric is added to add more playful style. The end result is a room that is creative, full of energy, and personality. No child will ever want to leave!
This ceiling drape serves two purposes. One, it creates a fashion statement in this traditional and classic bedroom. And two, it serves as a room divider, separating the bed area from the couch. The drape takes up a corner of the ceiling, following a rounded shape to form the
sleeping area. The fabric then hangs down to the floor and can be drawn open or closed, creating an innovative room partition using a ceiling drape.
This slanted ceiling is HUGE! Make a statement equally as large by using ceiling drapes to cover the ceiling and heighlight this wall. The designer used a super light, white fabric that looks airy and keeps the room looking large and open. A massive amount of fabric is used to start at the very top of the ceiling, sloping down to right above the bed before the straight wall starts. This ceiling drape looks like a piece of art in this room, there is no need for much more decor as this takes the cake!
This bedroom takes a small section of the ceiling, in the center of the room, to implement a draping design. The placement of the draping draws the eyes upwards making it the focal point of the room. The draping hovers over the bed, bringing focus to the lovely bedding. A small light hangs from the center of the fabric, with small, detailed jewels dangling down, creating even more of a fashionable statement. This central draping adds style and character to this classic bedroom.