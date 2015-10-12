Polished concrete walls can really transform any space, both internally and externally. Traditionally used as a material for home and office exterior's, concrete is now being integrated within homes for its beneficial properties and aesthetics. It's durability, flexibility, stable nature and efficiency means that when building with concrete, you have the opportunity to create any form and shape that you want and it is a great alternative to the more patterned brick work.
The perfect material for any interior, polished concrete walls is the perfect option for those wanting a more robust and industrial interior. For some inspiration and ideas, check out these fantastic examples, below and see for yourself if you desire a polished concrete look in your home.
Don't want to be subtle with concrete? No need to when concrete can be used to cover every wall and space of a room. This kitchen is concrete overload and it looks amazing. The cool, polished concrete walls look sleek and modern. The slabs of concrete add a nice, small hint of design with their lines and texture. The designer chose to continue with concrete on the floor and ceiling. The room looks like it is flowing seamlessly together, to create one ultra modern look that all began with the fantastic concrete walls.
Mix concrete with other material to create a chic, textured look full of contrast. This room uses concrete on part of a huge, extremely tall wall. The concrete wraps around light wood also used on the wall, and continues upward to the high ceiling. With the light wood, a very nice contrast is created. The use of concrete here provides a hip look for this room, and is balanced out by the other materials used on the wall. This mixed media look is perfect for those who love multiple options but still want a fantastic polished concrete wall.
Concrete doesn't always have to look hardcore and industrial. This room is an example of how a concrete wall can look warm and inviting. This wall is ultra smooth and polished, save for a few nooks and crannies that remain to keep the concrete charm. The wall looks great next to the brick fireplace, the two together bringing in much ambience to this room. Overall the fantastic polished concrete walls in this room allow for a touch of modern edge and create warmth in this room.
Create an unusual and unique look in a media room by using concrete for an accent wall. This fantastic, polished concrete wall adds much more personality than paint or wall paper. This wall features huge slabs of concrete that create an extra large rectangle pattern, giving this wall texture and pattern. Sure, the television is fun but nothing is more attention grabbing than this perfect accent wall.
Looking for a design that is super industrial and artistic? Try a distressed concrete wall. This concrete wall is the eye catching, wow factor in this sleek room. The distressed nature of the wall adds in so much character and personality, giving the room an edge while remaining a well put together, polished concrete wall. Be funky, be creative, and use a distressed concrete wall for an unforgettable room.
This polished concrete wall uses its industrial nature to create a unique design that is perfect in any room in a home. The small circles give the wall a rare look, definetly making it stand out more than a typical, smooth painted wall. It looks like a creative piece of art itself, more like a giant painting or sculpture than the walls of a home. The small circles makes this wall look ultra modern and industrial and is a great starting point for anyone looking to go with this theme for a room.
A polished concrete wall can create so many looks with endless styles. Get creative, and try adding texture with a concrete wall that has a bit of sheen to its finish. This concrete wall has amazing texture and pattern thanks to a finish that really makes it pop. It's innovate, modern, and fresh. The slim, rectangular cut out adds more design, one that will surely impress visitors.
Create a crisp look with sharp lines when creating a polished concrete wall. The walls of this dining room are perfect for the modern minimalist who loves sharp angles and lines. The slabs of concrete create large boxes within the lines, giving the cool grey wall a hip pattern that adds even more personality to the space. This is quite a difference from a traditional smooth concrete wall, and creates an artistic effect that continues throughout the room, even with the glass door that also has sharp lines. Modern minimalism at its best!
Create an industrial style kitchen with a fantastic polished concrete wall and splashback. The walls to this kitchen use a smooth concrete to give it edge. Instead of using another material for a splashback, the designer chose to continue with concrete, creating a look that flows and is full of industrial energy and funk. The kitchen looks hip, cool, and stylish. With neutral colors used throughout the rest of the kitchen, this is an easy, breezy, industrial look thanks to the awesome concrete splashback.
This fantastic polished concrete wall has a very unique and cool design. Placed in the middle of the room, next to a staircase, the wall serves as a really innovative wall divider. Instead of making the space feel dark and closed off, the fun design keeps the space more open. Throughout the concrete wall there are small, round windows, perfect for checking out what's happening on the other side, or for just amazing all guests with one of a kind design.
