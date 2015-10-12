Polished concrete walls can really transform any space, both internally and externally. Traditionally used as a material for home and office exterior's, concrete is now being integrated within homes for its beneficial properties and aesthetics. It's durability, flexibility, stable nature and efficiency means that when building with concrete, you have the opportunity to create any form and shape that you want and it is a great alternative to the more patterned brick work.

The perfect material for any interior, polished concrete walls is the perfect option for those wanting a more robust and industrial interior. For some inspiration and ideas, check out these fantastic examples, below and see for yourself if you desire a polished concrete look in your home.