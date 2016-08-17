Your browser is out-of-date.

13 sneaky gardening cheats you'll be glad you tried

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd
We'd all love to have an amazing garden that leaves guests in awe of our horticultural skills, but how many of us have the requisite skills or free time to achieve it? Furthermore, the effort needed could also put off many. Until now, that is!

We've found some amazing gardening cheats that will not only have your outdoor space looking like a professional landscaping team constructed it, but will also require minimal hard work or time. If you're ready to get the look without the cost or hard work, let's get to it…

1. Paint your walls and fences white for a super chic and modern aesthetic that looks expensive

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

2. Don't waste time trying to nurse a patchy lawn back to life. Simply rip it up and lay fresh, luscious turf

Shady family garden, Louise Yates Garden Design
Louise Yates Garden Design
Louise Yates Garden Design

3. Keep your borders narrow and easy to manage, so you don't have to give them constant attention

Lawn Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

4. Lay a path for accessibility and to minimise the plants you need to tend

Path Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Path

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

5. While you're adding some paving, create a terrace at the same time. It's the ultimate way to prevent weeds, whilst giving your garden year-round sociability

Miejski ogrod, Green Point Garden Design
Green Point Garden Design

Green Point Garden Design
Green Point Garden Design
Green Point Garden Design

6. Plant evergreens wherever possible to prevent mid-season lulls in the greenery

Small garden extension homify
homify
homify

7. If you want to add some colour, plant bright blooms in pots so you can easily maintain and change them up

homify GardenPlant pots & vases
homify
homify

8. Top your borders with mulch or bark chippings for a natural weed prevention method

Small town garden homify
homify
homify

9. If you like things as easy as possible, don't turn your nose up at artificial plants. They look amazing these days!

Artificial Boxwood Ball Topiary Evergreen Trees & Shrubs
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs

Artificial Boxwood Ball Topiary

Evergreen Trees & Shrubs
Evergreen Trees &amp; Shrubs
Evergreen Trees & Shrubs

10. To keep your lawn in tip-top condition without too much effort, invest in a sprinkler system to take care of all the watering

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

11. Don't run before you can walk! Shelve those plans for a vegetable patch

Vegetable garden witihn a country estate Roeder Landscape Design Ltd
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd
Roeder Landscape Design Ltd

12. Add some simple lighting for a huge visual impact. Designer chic with none of the expense!

Cosmic Jar, HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd

Cosmic Jar

HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd
HeadSprung Ltd

13. The ultimate cheat is to add high fencing to your garden. That way, even if it gets a little overgrown now and then, nobody but you will know!

Lights in the Garden GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Ideas For A Designer Garden Without The Price Tag.

Are you excited to take shortcuts to a glorious garden?

