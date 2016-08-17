Godsend storage ideas for your small bathroom

We all know that the bathroom is so much more than the space where we cleanse ourselves – or answer nature’s calls. It is also a room where we can relax in a tub or shower, do personal touch ups like makeup and hair, and indulge in a range of beauty treatments that range from DIY facials to trimming those nose hairs.

For all these functions, however, a certain level of bathroom storage space is required for those shampoos, bath salts, and nose-hair trimmers (and lots more). But what do we do when that bathroom is anything but spacious?

Well, we have a few ideas below…