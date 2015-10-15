Walnut is an excellent choice of wood that can create a beautiful kitchen. It's a wood that's durable, luxurious and available in a variety of shades to fit any style and theme of kitchen. However, most notably, walnut offers a classic aesthetic that will never date.
Looking to make your kitchen more elegant? Or perhaps you'd prefer a more minimal design instead? Well, Walnut can help with any of those design palettes!
Check out these wonderful walnut kitchens, guaranteed to inspire anyone considering revamping their kitchen.
Merge personal, fun style with the classic look of walnut like the designer did with this eclectic kitchen. The countertops are a beautiful, medium coloured walnut. They have a sleek design with no knobs. The walnut continues with two long floating shelves against the wall, which are highly functional and stylish. The walnut wood looks great against the splashback, which is an intricate mural design using blue and white colours. This kitchen is funky, stylish, eclectic and unforgettable while using a classic favourite.
This kitchen packs a giant wow factor. Walnut wood is used throughout the space, with a beautiful medium wood stain that includes a straight grain, adding much texture and movement. The kitchen island uses a slightly lighter finish of the wood, which matches the door in the right hand corner. What a great idea to use different shades to create contrast and design! Finally the shape of the island lends itself to modern style, perfectly merging classic and modern in this wonderful walnut kitchen.
Be dark and mysterious with this wonderful walnut kitchen. This kitchen is sleek and chic with clean, sharp lines. A white countertop rests on top of dark counters, these two colours look great with each other and help the other stand out more. An unexpected bonus is the walnut book case against the stone wall. This really makes the kitchen feel cosy and welcoming. Don't be afraid to venture into the world of dark colours for a kitchen. This is a great example of how to pull it off!
This wonderful walnut kitchen uses modern fixtures to create a stunning look of classic, high design with modem details. Walnut wood is used for the island and the kitchen cabinets, with a stark white countertop that begins the modern feel. Sleek, silver handle bars are used as finishes for the cabinets. Against the dark wood, they work together to create a combination look of fabulous modernity and genuine, classic style.
Create a really cosy and inviting kitchen where no one will ever want to leave by implement walnut in a variety of places. This kitchen uses walnut for the kitchen island, counters, and that's not it, look up and notice the ceiling is also made of the same beautiful walnut wood. This creates much warmth in the home. The colour of the wood feels golden, as if there is always a fireplace nearby and warm hot chocolate. This wonderful walnut kitchen is a win for sure.
Go big or go home, right? The designer of this wonderful walnut kitchen certainly thinks so. A gorgeous honey brown shade of walnut is used virtually everywhere in this kitchen. The cabinets, gorgeous. The floor, perfect. And the walnut ceiling? Totally unforgettable. The peeks of white wall add a fresh, airy look. Don't be shy with walnut. Instead create a look that is bold and powerful.
This cool walnut kitchen is the epitome of class, elegance and regal design with its beautifully stained wood work. The kitchen island is a perfect piece for cooking and entertaining. It matches the classic kitchen cabinets seamlessly. Even the finishes are made of a walnut wood, with a small, slim piece used as a handle to open each door and cabinet. This kitchen certainly is a classic affair.
Walnut wood can have the most gorgeous grain that adds so much design value and this kitchen is evident of that. The kitchen counters are made from the most beautiful walnut wood, they literally bring in the wow factor in this kitchen. The straight line stain creates so much texture, and pattern for this room. Against the white finishes of the rest of the room, the wood stands out even more. The pattern is really eye catching, and makes this room transform into a cool walnut kitchen.
This island is amazing, who wouldn't want it? Set in the middle of this super bright white kitchen, it is colossal in size. The stain is beautiful, with a straight grain that adds so much style, personality and contrast to the room. On one end of the island holds the kitchen appliances. The other is a huge table, perfect for entertaining friends and family. This fresh kitchen makes one feel good just by looking at it!
Looking for clean lines, a modern style and clutter free kitchen? Then this is it! The kitchen uses walnut wood in a very minimalist and modern way. The cabinets have a smooth style, with a lighter stain which juxtaposes the stain of wood on the floor. The black countertops contribute to the modern feel. Finally the long, sleek walnut cabinets finish off a kitchen design perfect for a chic and minimalist home design.