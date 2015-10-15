Walnut is an excellent choice of wood that can create a beautiful kitchen. It's a wood that's durable, luxurious and available in a variety of shades to fit any style and theme of kitchen. However, most notably, walnut offers a classic aesthetic that will never date.

Looking to make your kitchen more elegant? Or perhaps you'd prefer a more minimal design instead? Well, Walnut can help with any of those design palettes!

Check out these wonderful walnut kitchens, guaranteed to inspire anyone considering revamping their kitchen.