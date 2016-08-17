Your browser is out-of-date.

7 head-scratching living room transformations

press profile homify
Leys Avenue Project, Katie Malik Interiors Katie Malik Interiors
We thought we'd have a little fun with you today, so have found seven amazing living room overhauls to test your keen observation skills.

The before pictures are all numbered and the reveals are lettered, so can you match the transformations correctly? When you see how the rooms have been totally turned around, you'll realise just how talented the interior design teams responsible for each home improvement project are.

Who knows, you might even feel inspired to tackle a revamp of your own!

1. Before: Stripped floors are nice but we wouldn't call that fireplace a classic piece of architecture that needs to remain

Sitting room-Before the transformation
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

2. Before: This living room seems to think it's also a dining space! We would have added curtains to hide the horror

Ground floor rear & side extension in a Conservation Area, East Molesey, London
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

3. Before: This must have been a shocking space to warrant such a drastic redesign!

Appartamento Privato Rapallo
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

4. Before: Minimal styling can work well but this might be a little too much of a white out for us

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma
Mint Design
Mint Design

5. Before: This room has a lot of charm but it's very well hidden under years of shabby décor

REFORMA VIVIENDA
Garmendia Cordero arquitectos
Garmendia Cordero arquitectos

6. Before: If you can call this welcoming or homely then you have more vision than us

homify
homify
homify

7. Before: Will there be anything left of this living room when the project is complete?

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano
Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

A. After: Soft curves, a bright colour scheme and not a brick to be seen, can you identify what this used to look like?

Appartamento Privato Rapallo
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design
Studio_P - Luca Porcu Design

B. After: A heritage home that looks as good as new. Are there any tells that give this project away?

REFORMA VIVIENDA
Garmendia Cordero arquitectos
Garmendia Cordero arquitectos

C. After: These colour pops have really transformed what this living room started out like

Agencement & Couleurs d'un appartement à Balma
Mint Design
Mint Design

D. After: The original features have been put to good use to create a cosy, timeless room!

Sitting room after the transformation
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

E. After: We wonder how much of the original room had to be removed to make way for this amazing, minimalist scheme?

#1 Dream Apartment #Milano
Arch. Andrea Pella
Arch. Andrea Pella

F: After: With a room this gorgeous, no wonder the windows are free of dressings. But what was it like before?

Ground floor rear & side extension in a Conservation Area, East Molesey, London
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

G. After: Cosy, comfortable and gorgeous. Could this room have really looked bad enough to need a style injection?

homify
homify
homify

For more amazing transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: The Unrecognisable Terrace Transformation.

Did you guess which pictures belong together?

Here are the answers: 1D, 2F, 3A, 4C, 5B, 6G, 7E.

Let us know how many you got right, below!

