21 hugely inspiring small British home extensions

It's always fun to take a look at some of the more audacious extensions that architects have dreamed up. However, when it comes to offering realistic home design inspiration, we think that some of the smaller, more subtle additions are the way to go.

With this in mind, we've found some fabulous small extensions that are not only great to look at, but also offer a wealth of valuable extra space, and for a reasonable price. If you're hoping to make your kitchen a little bigger or need a dining room area built, prepare to be inspired!