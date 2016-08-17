Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 hugely inspiring small British home extensions

press profile homify press profile homify
Zinc Extension, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

It's always fun to take a look at some of the more audacious extensions that architects have dreamed up. However, when it comes to offering realistic home design inspiration, we think that some of the smaller, more subtle additions are the way to go.

With this in mind, we've found some fabulous small extensions that are not only great to look at, but also offer a wealth of valuable extra space, and for a reasonable price. If you're hoping to make your kitchen a little bigger or need a dining room area built, prepare to be inspired!

1. What a great way to free up extra room elsewhere, by making new space for the sofas and dining table!

Modern Kitchen / Lounge Extension homify Modern conservatory
homify

Modern Kitchen / Lounge Extension

homify
homify
homify

2. This really proves that small can be mighty effective

supper time homify Modern houses london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors,kitchen
homify

supper time

homify
homify
homify

3. This perfect white render makes the small extension almost disappear

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern dining room
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

4. A perfect living room, without going overboard

Modern Kitchen / Lounge Extension homify Modern conservatory
homify

Modern Kitchen / Lounge Extension

homify
homify
homify

5. This extra corner is so valuable for a growing household

Merton Hall Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

Merton Hall Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

6. An orangery makes a wonderful home extension and adds so much light

Orangery lounge extension homify Modern conservatory
homify

Orangery lounge extension

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple can often be more effective, as this brick number proves

Big doors out into the garden homify Modern houses patio doors
homify

Big doors out into the garden

homify
homify
homify

8. What a stunning dining room!

Clifton Road - Period Refurbishment, Nic Antony Architects Ltd Nic Antony Architects Ltd Modern houses
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

Clifton Road—Period Refurbishment

Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd
Nic Antony Architects Ltd

9. An understated dog-leg extension won't require a huge garden sacrifice

Zinc Extension, Urban Creatures : Architects Urban Creatures : Architects Modern houses
Urban Creatures : Architects

Zinc Extension

Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects
Urban Creatures : Architects

10. You can still go wild with the style, even on a small scale

Rear elevation showing timber extension Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern houses
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Rear elevation showing timber extension

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

11. Blink and you'd miss the fact that this extension is a new addition

Extension, Citi Construction & Developments Ltd Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd

Extension

Citi Construction & Developments Ltd
Citi Construction &amp; Developments Ltd
Citi Construction & Developments Ltd

12. It might be super slim, but this extension is a godsend

Rural extension, Dorset, UK, Southpoint Southpoint Modern living room
Southpoint

Rural extension, Dorset, UK

Southpoint
Southpoint
Southpoint

13. Single storey extensions can reach new heights of sophistication

Front view of the new single storey extension ArchitectureLIVE 1900s house,extension,courtyard extension,single storey
ArchitectureLIVE

Front view of the new single storey extension

ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

14. When you just need a tiny bit more space, a single room extension is ideal

Marlborough Road - Extension to Single Room Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect Modern living room
Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect

Marlborough Road—Extension to Single Room

Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect
Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect
Haydn Bennett Chartered Architect

15. In a family home, every extra inch counts!

Single Storey Extension and Loft Conversion, Lance Rd, London Building Renovation London Building Renovation Modern houses
London Building Renovation

Single Storey Extension and Loft Conversion, Lance Rd

London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation
London Building Renovation

16. Unusual, small and fantastically finished, we love this timber side addition

The Cube Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
Adam Knibb Architects

The Cube

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

17. Adding an extra room to enjoy these views made perfect sense

Side view of Sunroom Corylus Architects Ltd. Classic style conservatory Granite Grey Sunroom,Extension
Corylus Architects Ltd.

Side view of Sunroom

Corylus Architects Ltd.
Corylus Architects Ltd.
Corylus Architects Ltd.

18. Though small, this dining room extension offers anything but slim pickings

Sun room, The School House Fife Architects sun room,wooden frame,extension
Fife Architects

Sun room, The School House

Fife Architects
Fife Architects
Fife Architects

19. Boxy can be brilliant and opens up an entire home

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
New Images Architects

Private House—Holland Park

New Images Architects
New Images Architects
New Images Architects

20. Smaller extensions won't overshadow stunning heritage homes

Linlithgow Extension 07 George Buchanan Architects Minimalist living room
George Buchanan Architects

Linlithgow Extension 07

George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects
George Buchanan Architects

21. The styling of this extension proves that you don't need a huge amount of space to be über chic!

Canonbury House - 1 Jonathan Clark Architects Minimalist dining room
Jonathan Clark Architects

Canonbury House—1

Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects
Jonathan Clark Architects

Fore more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A Growing Family's Stylish Home Solution.

Godsend storage ideas for your small bathroom
Would a small extension make a big difference to you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks