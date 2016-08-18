Your browser is out-of-date.

14 head-turning garden features you can build yourself

press profile homify press profile homify
MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
You can really set your garden apart just by adding a couple of stand out features, but don't panic that you'll need to hire professional gardeners or even builders to do this for you.

With a host of online tutorials at your fingertips, finding simple to follow instructions for everything that we're suggesting today will be easier than you think and your garden will definitely thank you for it. From DIY patio furniture to self-hung sun shades, we know you've got the right stuff to see all of these projects through to completion.

Let's see which one you choose!

1. A brick barbecue is a great starter project for garden novices!

ガーデンキッチン, 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー 木村博明 株式会社木村グリーンガーデナー GardenFire pits & barbecues
2. Simple solar-powered lights are easier to make than you might think

Cracked Log Lamps, Duncan Meerding Duncan Meerding GardenLighting
3. Pallet furniture is an easy project that can be completed in a weekend (or two)

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk GardenFurniture
4. A decked terrace is deceptively simple to lay once you've planned it out

Garden furniture Lothian Design GardenFurniture
5. Water features can be as easy to install as you want them to be, so choose a style

Tetsu bachi granite bowl water feature Lush Garden Design GardenAccessories & decoration
6. Stretched canvas makes adding a little shade to your garden as easy as pie

Cenadores de Jardín, El Jardín de Ana El Jardín de Ana GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
7. You can upcycle old tables to turn them into outdoor bars. Simply cut a hole in the middle, add a container and you're done!

St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler Garden Trading GardenFurniture
8. Wooden planters are super simple to knock up, or you can repurpose old apple boxes

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd GardenFurniture
9. An arbour is a perfect garden addition and if you train climbers to grow over it, you don't even need your carpentry to be spot on!

gazebo, CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN CHRISTIAN THEILL DESIGN GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
10. Trestle pot holders are ideal for patios and can even be fashioned from old ladders

Plant Stand- Grey homify GardenFurniture
11. Don't be scared by greenhouses! They usually arrive as a kit, ready to be assembled. Who can't manage a little flat-pack furniture?

Swallow Kingfisher 6x6 Wooden Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
12. Fire pits can, within reason, be made from any fire-proof material you have. So, measure your space and get creative!

rondo firepit wood-fired oven GardenFire pits & barbecues
13. They are usually a two-person job, but gazebos aren't as difficult to erect as you might think. Just be sure the ground is level

Ecocube, ecospace españa ecospace españa GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
14. Creating a quiet little retreat can be as simple as some garden canes, a seat and some muslin

MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Sneaky Gardening Cheats You'll Be glad You Tried.

Which of these are you tempted to try your hand at?

