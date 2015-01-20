Dining room tables

Is there any room in the house more central and crucial to connection and interaction than the dining room? More importantly, is there any spot more well frequented and vital than the food table? Meals bring families and friends together, where we unite over delicious food, drink and nourishment. While the food and company are crucial components, providing optimal conditions for our special occasions and intimate day-to-day interactions is an absolute necessity.
Ultimately, a dining space ought to one that is comfortable and inviting, but highly functional, a space conducive to pleasant conversation and mealtime rapport. Installing the right dining table makes all the difference—the following examples show just how crucial it is to get the dining table right in a dining room space, not to mention the range of delicate, design-conscious ways to get there; have scroll through and get yourself inspired!
Whatever your design proclivities and stylistic preferences, here is a space that can’t help but make you feel instantly at home. This light, breezy, open plan bohemian kitchen and dining area is simply gorgeous, and at the centre of it all is this fabulous black varnished, stripped-wood table, with matching slant footed bench seats. This sort of table provides an intimate yet indelibly casual feel, enhancing a space that already breathes with invitation and allure, yet really comes together with the right choice of dining table. Neither overbearing nor understated, this set up strikes the perfect balance and adds so much depth and desire to this wonderful space.
Natural wood can always be relied upon to induce a warm, rustic dining room feel, and in dining rooms with ample spaciousness, don’t be afraid to really fill out the space with a bold, solid wooden meal table. This example shows how it’s done—a high ceiling space with decadent parquetry floor, this room calls for a robust dining table to anchor its mood and aesthetic functionality. Comfortably large enough to seat eight—especially comfortable when sitting on these vibrant-coloured Eames-styled dining seats—this table is a strong, yet modest choice. Reliable, thoughtful, unafraid to be a little rough around the edges, this is a table with character and natural charm. The perfect addition to a bright, light filled dining room.
Speaking of reliable and sturdy, here’s the kind of table you can really plant your elbows deep into. Fit for an upmarket steakhouse, or a rustic fine dining restaurant, this thick-plank, polished bronze wood dining table speaks of lifelong reliability and durability, artfully constructed from the finest of timber—hard-wearing, stable, resilient and completely indestructible. With a comfortable seating capacity of twelve heads, this is the perfect table for large dinner parties, but not shy of a casual homely family meal either. The fusion of transparent dining chairs in this instance really enhance the character and personality of the wood grain—both that of the table and the floorboards it rests upon. You’ll be hard pressed to find anything tougher, yet more aesthetically delightful, than this lumbering number.
For a more refined dining space, especially one where a kitchen and living area is combined in a cosy, yet open plan fashion, it might be wise and thoughtful to incorporate a style of dining table that matches the mood, style and dimensions of the space. This cute examples shows this exact domestic alchemy at work—a good sized table with adorable wood finish that effortlessly works with the light, cushioned and wire-chair diner-style seating arrangement—neither too overbearing for such a petite space, yet filling out the capacity just right. Mealtime here would be an absolute inviting delight.
But again, if you are blessed with space, there’s no need to hold back (although you might not need to go straight for the biggest, boldest and strongest wooden dining table around). Look at this charming country cottage dining lounge—light cream tones and mauve drive the colour scheme here, with the perfect choice of paint-washed dining table; rustic yet elegant, modern-day yet traditional. The timber deck finish works amiably with the floorboards, delivering a pleasing sense of aesthetic continuity, enhanced further with the material extension of the on-show cupboards and adjacent wall-side storage spaces. Come night time, let the warmth of the light timber bathe in romantic down light and dine in style and warmth with your nearest and dearest.