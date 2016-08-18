Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 tea-spilling British façade upgrades

press profile homify press profile homify
Tantallon Road, Lambert&Sons Lambert&Sons
Loading admin actions …

If you ever think that the outside of your home could do with a revamp to mirror your fabulous interior tastes, look no further for inspiration.

We've found some truly amazing façade transformations from right here in the UK that will have you reaching for the phone to get a building team on standby! What's even more impressive about these projects is that none of them have required huge garden sacrifices either.

Now that's what we call inspired home design!

1. Before: Though charmingly traditional, this exterior didn't exactly scream 'modern masterpiece'

Tantallon Road, Lambert&Sons Lambert&Sons
Lambert&amp;Sons
Lambert&Sons

1. After: What a way to add space and transform the look of this terraced house!

Tantallon Road, Lambert&Sons Lambert&Sons Modern garden
Lambert&amp;Sons
Lambert&Sons

2. Before: Not hideous at all, this rear façade simply looked a little drab and ordinary

Garden view before extension homify
homify
homify

2. After: A timber extension and revamped garden has really made this house come alive!

homify Modern houses
homify
homify

3. Before: We just can't help thinking that this home looked a little old-fashioned and run-of-the-mill

Ground floor rear & side extension in a Conservation Area, East Molesey, London, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern conservatory
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

3. After: With a contemporary aluminium extension added, this house is every inch a cutting edge delight!

Ground floor rear & side extension in a Conservation Area, East Molesey, London, VCDesign Architectural Services VCDesign Architectural Services Modern conservatory
VCDesign Architectural Services
VCDesign Architectural Services

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Before: Good grief, this is a throwback we aren't enjoying. What a terrible design!

Derelict 1960s property in West Sussex ArchitectureLIVE 1960s house,renovation project,restoration
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

4. After: A fresh coat of render, new windows and funky extension make this home unrecognisable!

Renovated & extended 1960s home in Lodsworth, West Sussex ArchitectureLIVE 1960s house,white render,zinc cladding,bay windows,extension,juliet balconies,renovation,stone restoration
ArchitectureLIVE
ArchitectureLIVE

5. Before: A pretty enough terraced house, the original façade did seem to end quite abruptly

Fulham, London - rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
Zebra Property Group
Zebra Property Group

5. After: With a cute kitchen extension and dramatic garden overhaul completed, this is a luxury family home, deep in the heart of a city!

Fulham, London - rear extension, loft conversion and entire house renovation including inserting swimming pool, Zebra Property Group Zebra Property Group
Zebra Property Group
Zebra Property Group

For more façade transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: 3 Awful Façades Saved!

14 head-turning garden features you can build yourself
How are you planning to freshen up your home's façade?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks