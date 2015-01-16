Distinguished offices

These days, in our rapid event realities, where technology is transforming the way we do business and conduct our professional lives, more and more people are choosing to baulk the traditional 9 to 5 and mix up their working hours as they see fit. Freelance careers have boomed in the last five years, with more and more people choosing the freedom to work from the comfort of their very own homes. Even those with conventional jobs find themselves plugging away evermore on personal projects at home, spending more time on digital communications from their domestic settings. It’s almost a necessity to have an adequate office space set up and ready to go in your home whenever you might need it. And, judging by the incredibly great options highlighted in the following examples, there’s good reason to get on board. Embrace the in-house office trend, get inspired by these neat scenes, and bring a little design beauty to your domestic work-life balance.