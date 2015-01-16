Distinguished offices

These days, in our rapid event realities, where technology is transforming the way we do business and conduct our professional lives, more and more people are choosing to baulk the traditional 9 to 5 and mix up their working hours as they see fit. Freelance careers have boomed in the last five years, with more and more people choosing the freedom to work from the comfort of their very own homes. Even those with conventional jobs find themselves plugging away evermore on personal projects at home, spending more time on digital communications from their domestic settings. It’s almost a necessity to have an adequate office space set up and ready to go in your home whenever you might need it. And, judging by the incredibly great options highlighted in the following examples, there’s good reason to get on board. Embrace the in-house office trend, get inspired by these neat scenes, and bring a little design beauty to your domestic work-life balance.
Beautifully adorned with light brown, 1970s-influenced wood on the floors and walls, cabinets and stoic, robust desk follow suit here to admirable effect. With glass cabinets installed from eye level up, a thoughtful light venetian to mask the sun’s glare and give necessary privacy, and you’ve got yourself a delightful lair-cum-laboratory-cum-writing den—a classic, yet very unique take on the run of the mill home office setup.
Unlike the drab predictability of the office, the best part about having a workspace at home is that you can be as flamboyant and style-conscious with your decor as you like. Keep the creative juices flowing with an inviting, inspiring and motivating private office. This example employs a fabulous hanging row of paper lantern chandeliers for maximum brightness and vibrancy, ensuring you get everything you need to get done, stylishly and timely; no need for hard corners here either—a rounded edge oval desk ensures free-flowing thought and efficiency, while the colourful desk seat makes for a thoroughly artistic showpiece.
Blessed with bright bay window, strong marble fireplace mantle and massive space to work with, you’ll be drawing up all your best-laid plans in this modern office oasis. Artistic spider-legged chandelier will keep everything well lit at night, while high-capacity yet modest bookshelves keep affairs in order. Add a couple of nouveau canary sitting chairs to ensure maximum comfort to you and your clients.
So different is the working scene these days that people like to get as far away from the conservative office setting as possible, often to maximum creative and professional effect! Bloggers, writers, graphic designers—pretty much anyone who can work off a laptop, will at some point mix up their routine with time spent in a more laid-back setting. Why not make your home office exactly that—a purpose-built incubation nook, a space to change up the desk scene a little and let new ideas flow through. This black leather wood-rimmed professional recliner treads that perfect line between ‘relaxed’ and ‘functional’—add matching footrest/laptop holder, install a fabulous ceiling to floor bookshelf for all your papers and books, make sure it’s near the right outdoor view, and watch the work do itself!
Perhaps you’re not the only one who needs a reliable, dedicated desk space at home to get through all the tasks that need doing. In this case, given access to space of course, you might consider opening up a larger area for the home-office cause. Take a look at this neat, lavish ground floor design—fitted out with a majestic, sweeping multi-wood desk, capable of handling a library’s worth of laptops and users, with a small library built into the wall space too! Well lit with ceiling halogen, freshened up with smooth, swooping lines, and you’ll be so comfortable on the job that you won’t want to come upstairs for dinner!