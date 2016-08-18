15 reasons moving home isn't so bad after all

It's thought to be one of life's most challenging and stressful tasks, but moving home can actually be a wonderful thing. Not only will you have the chance to finally have the kitchen of your dreams, you also get to firmly put your stamp on a brand new space that you can call your own.

For a few days of anguish, you can look forward to creating a lifetime of fabulous new memories, so don't dread a big move, call a removals team and enjoy the process by keeping these upsides in mind!