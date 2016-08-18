Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 reasons moving home isn't so bad after all

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

It's thought to be one of life's most challenging and stressful tasks, but moving home can actually be a wonderful thing. Not only will you have the chance to finally have the kitchen of your dreams, you also get to firmly put your stamp on a brand new space that you can call your own.

For a few days of anguish, you can look forward to creating a lifetime of fabulous new memories, so don't dread a big move, call a removals team and enjoy the process by keeping these upsides in mind!

1. A change really can be as good as a rest, if you're feeling a little bored or static

​mansard loft conversion wandsworth homify Modern houses
homify
homify

2. You get to drink Champagne, to celebrate your new home!

Branded champagne boxes Fraher and Findlay Modern bars & clubs Bars & clubs
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

3. When you are all unpacked, you will feel fantastically smug

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

4. You get to sit around drinking tea and appreciating your new space, no questions asked

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

5. You'll find long-forgotten treasures in the moving process

Cubist Credenza 13 Turner Furniture HouseholdStorage
Turner Furniture
Turner Furniture

6. Who doesn't love an excuse to buy new cutlery and accessories?

Classic vintage cutlery homify KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. You can throw a big housewarming party!

Stylish Event and Room Decorations, Candle & Cake Candle & Cake HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Candle &amp; Cake
Candle & Cake

8. There's no better time to embrace a proper declutter

House WR, Niko Wauters architecten bvba Niko Wauters architecten bvba Minimalist living room
Niko Wauters architecten bvba
Niko Wauters architecten bvba

9. You'll get new neighbours, who could become lifelong friends

homify Terrace house
homify
homify

10. DIY will become your favourite new hobby. Who knows what you'll create!

Planter Closet, Katleen Roggeman Katleen Roggeman Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
Katleen Roggeman
Katleen Roggeman

11. Discovering hidden storage will make you feel like a big kid!

Under Stairs Storage, buss buss Corridor, hallway & stairsStorage
buss
buss

12. When you get your new home exactly as you want it, you won't have to do it again for a long time!

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify
homify

13. You'll have a good excuse to buy that bedroom set you've had your eye on

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

14. You'll have lots of opportunities to try out all the feature wallpaper you've been lusting after

homify Modern style bedroom
homify
homify

15. It's a chance to really make a space your own, without any compromises!

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

For more helpful moving home ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Tricks To Help You Avoid Losing Your Home Deposit.

5 tea-spilling British façade upgrades
Are you now feeling any more positive about moving?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks