18 staircase designs that look fabulous in small houses

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Small homes can make essential features, such as stairs, a real headache. How can you keep the functionality, without wasting too much valuable space?

Well, we think we've found some of the best staircases out there for smaller, cramped houses. If you're thinking about investing some time and money into your home improvement and wouldn't be shy about taking on a serious project like a stairwell replacement, read on to see how your hallway could suddenly feel a whole lot larger!

1. The curve of these stairs makes them hug the wall perfectly

Un gioiello abitativo perfettamente integrato nel suo habitat naturale., Barra&Barra Srl Barra&Barra Srl Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Barra&amp;Barra Srl
Barra&Barra Srl

2. Make a real feature of your small stairs by embracing a contrasting colour or material

I NEUTRI PERFETTI, Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

3. A spiral staircase takes up as little room as possible

SCALE IN VETRO, NORD SCALE NORD SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
NORD SCALE
NORD SCALE

4. Hug those corners to make your stairs less wasteful

VILLA NURIA, construcciones y reformas Viguera construcciones y reformas Viguera Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
construcciones y reformas Viguera
construcciones y reformas Viguera

5. Adding storage to your stairs makes them doubly useful!

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer

6. If you're not afraid of heights, go small and steep

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify
homify

7. Clever lighting will support a stunning staircase, especially if it's tucked right into a corner to maximise free space

Attico all'Aventino, Blocco8 Architettura Blocco8 Architettura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Blocco8 Architettura
Blocco8 Architettura

8. Taking away banisters will make your stairs seem less invasive

Rekonstruktion Kapitänshaus Born/Ostsee, Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten
Dr. Michael Flagmeyer Architekten

9. Glass stairs almost disappear completely!

​A single-flight cantilever staircase crafted in toughened, laminated glass Railing London Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Glass stairs,glass staircases,cantilever stairs,cantilever glass treads,floating glass stairs,floating treads,glass handrail
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

10. Side-lit stairs somehow always look more compact

The hallway and stairs at ​the Old Hall in Suffolk Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

11. Using reflective materials will help trick they eye into seeing smaller stairs

Bingham Avenue, Evening Hill, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

12. White stairs will always seem smaller and less invasive in a hallway

Main staircase William Gaze Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

13. Ultra minimalism can work well in the right house

027甲府 I さんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

14. Awkward corners can be easily adapted to with custom joinery

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

15. Glass safety rails help to soften the impact of a staircase

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe
BRODA schody-dywanowe

16. Concrete stairs offer stability as well as natural camouflage

casa IZ, NonWarp NonWarp Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
NonWarp
NonWarp

17. Matching your stairs to the wider colour scheme will make them blend in seamlessly

Appartamento Milano, Padi Costruzioni Padi Costruzioni Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Padi Costruzioni
Padi Costruzioni

18. The simpler your stairs, the less room they will appear to take up

Hotel Dos Casas en San Miguel de Allende, Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

For more staircase inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: These 10 Amazing Staircases Will Leave You Awestruck.

Are you ready to scale new heights with your stair design?

