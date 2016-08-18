18 staircase designs that look fabulous in small houses

Small homes can make essential features, such as stairs, a real headache. How can you keep the functionality, without wasting too much valuable space?

Well, we think we've found some of the best staircases out there for smaller, cramped houses. If you're thinking about investing some time and money into your home improvement and wouldn't be shy about taking on a serious project like a stairwell replacement, read on to see how your hallway could suddenly feel a whole lot larger!